The recruiting trail is hot in Norman, as it is every June. And that's not just because the Sooners hosted their first crop of official visitors this weekend.

Yes, DaSaahn Brame, Darius Afalava and Kade Pietrzak made their way to Oklahoma for their respective OV's. But this past week also marked the beginning of the 2024 camp season at OU, as prospects from coast to coast flocked to the Everest Center to perform in front of the Sooner staff.

Oklahoma will host five camp sessions throughout the month of June, the first of which took place on Thursday and Saturday. There were familiar faces present at the first couple of camps, including OU commits such as Trystan Haynes and Zane Rowe. However, the majority of the participants hadn't yet had the opportunity to receive an in-person evaluation from the Sooner coaches. And like the Oklahoma staff, OUInsider got an initial look at a number of prospects that are either targets or offer candidates for the Sooners. With the first two sessions wrapped up, here's a look at ten superlatives from the first week of camp in Norman.