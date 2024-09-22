Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Here's a look at the snap counts and performance grades for every single OU player, per Pro Football Focus, as well as some takeaways from the data.

NORMAN — There were lots of things to like on the defensive side for Oklahoma in Saturday's 25-15 loss to Tennessee.

1. The running back rotation appears settled

Follow the snap counts.

After three games as the starter, the Sooners essentially benched Gavin Sawchuk in favor of Jovantae Barnes. Barnes, who had largely operated as the lead back through three weeks, led the position group with 54 snaps. It didn't necessarily turn into production — he rushed eight times for 12 yards — but it's clear Barnes is atop the depth chart.

Barnes has played 158 snaps on the season, the eighth-most on the offense. Sawchuk is second with 67 snaps.

But Sawchuk wasn't second on the depth chart, either. In fact, the first play of the game was a two-running back set with Barnes and Taylor Tatum. Tatum logged 11 snaps before he left the game with an injury and didn't return. In the second half, Sam Franklin played nine snaps to Sawchuk's seven despite having not played since the season opener.

The higher snap counts for Barnes and Tatum had already been in motion before the Tennessee game. And now it's clear the Sooners aren't happy with Sawchuk's production.

Either way, the Sooners have to figure something out. They had just 36 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Even if you remove Jackson Arnold's fumble that lost 21 yards, the Sooners had just 57 yards on 33 attempts.

2. Things are dire at wide receiver, but perhaps there is hope

There's no way to sugarcoat it. The Sooners' wide receiver room has huge problems, which is a disaster considering it was arguably the deepest position group heading into the year.

Nic Anderson played just nine snaps in his season debut before he reinjured his quad and left the game. Deion Burks played just 41 snaps as he dealt with a soft-tissue injury. The receivers outside of Burks combined for six receptions.

But, the Sooners finally had someone outside of Burks make some plays. That'd be Jaquaize Pettaway, who had three receptions for 79 yards and a PFF grade of 82.3, the highest of anyone on the offense. Notably, he played a career-high 27 snaps.

But he also showed a real chemistry with Michael Hawkins Jr. The duo connected on a 46-yard pass in the fourth quarter, the only play from scrimmage that went farther than 19 yards. If Hawkins is the quarterback moving forward, it could provide an opportunity for Pettaway.

3. Trace Ford and Lewis Carter highlight the defense

The Sooners played a ton of three-man fronts on the defensive line. Surprisingly, that opened up things for Ford and Carter to cause chaos.

The duo both had a PFF grade of 90.0, which tied for the team lead. Ford was particularly disruptive as a pass rusher, finishing with a strip sack and two tackles for loss. His pass-rush grade of 93.1 was the highest on the team. Carter, who played a career-high 22 snaps, tied Ford with two tackles for loss.

The Sooners' pass rush as a whole was incredibly effective. The Sooners sacked Nico lamaleava six times and generated five quarterback hurries, and the defense finished with a pass-rush grade of 79.9.