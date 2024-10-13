Texas 34, Oklahoma 3: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

As always, Pro Football Focus offers a glimpse into understanding what took place at the Cotton Bowl. Here's a look at the snap counts and grades for the Sooners, along with some takeaways:

The offense never got going, the defense missed a bunch of tackles, and the Sooners leave Dallas with a whole lot of questions and not much in the way of answers.

DALLAS, Texas — The Sooners suffered their worst loss of the season — and since 2022 — during Saturday's 34-3 loss to the Longhorns.

1. Eli Bowen was the best player on the defense

The true freshman made his first career start, and he was fantastic.

Not only did Bowen finish with the highest-performance grade on the team. He had the highest run-defense grade (89.9) and the second-best coverage grade (79.7) while leading the Sooners in tackles (8). He also had more snaps than any OU cornerback.

The arrow had been pointing up for Bowen, who played 23 snaps against Tennessee and 29 against Auburn. It was only a matter of time before the snaps shot way up, and it was no surprise that Bowen was the only player that Brent Venables praised in his postgame press conference.

Bowen has earned a starting spot and likely the lion's share of the snaps moving forward.

2. The rotations at defensive tackle and defensive end have shrunk

The Sooners have basically committed to a four-man rotation on the interior, led by Jayden Jackson, Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Da'Jon Terry. David Stone has yet to play more than five snaps in a game this season, while Ashton Sanders, Davon Sears and others have been non-factors.

At defensive end, the rotation shrank significantly shorter. Ethan Downs and R Mason Thomas took the bulk of the reps. There was almost no playing time for Adepoju Adebawore, Caiden Woullard or Trace Ford. The lack of snaps for Ford was particularly noticeable considering he played 62 snaps against Tennessee and Auburn.

It makes sense for the rotations to shrink a little, but fatigue is certainly going to be something to monitor moving forward.

3. Jacobe Johnson plays both ways

After not logging a snap against Auburn, the sophomore did log his first snaps at wide receiver. He entered the game early in the second quarter and played three snaps before the offense went three-and-out and punted.

On the next drive, Johnson was out at cornerback. But he didn't play much on either side of the ball, combining for 10 snaps on offense and defense. He didn't re-enter the game on offense after that second-quarter series.

"I think he’s a really good athlete and he played both sides of the ball," OU defensive coordinator Jacobe Johnson said. "We don’t want to lose him at corner and we need him at receiver so he’s going to continue to play both and be a useful part to both of him. I felt like he played pretty good when he came out with us too. Obviously I didn’t get to see the offense so I don’t know on that side of the ball but I felt like he did pretty well."