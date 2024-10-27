The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI — There was a lot of information for Joe Jon Finley to absorb last Sunday.

Seth Littrell was dismissed as offensive coordinator. Finley was elevated as the new play caller. Kevin Johns was elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

And as play caller, Finley was tasked with overseeing the game plan for the Sooners’ road trip to No. 18 Ole Miss on Saturday.

“It was very tough,” Finley said of last week. “Seth’s one of my very best friends. Anytime that happens it’s hard. And then you don’t have time to really process it. You have to go straight to game planning and trying to figure out a way because these kids, they deserve that.”

The result of Saturday’s game was a 26-14 loss — marking the Sooners’ third straight loss by double digits — but Finley’s impact on the offense was immediately noticeable.

The first half marked the Sooners’ best half in conference play, by far. The Sooners’ opening drive was a 10-play, 74-yard opening march inside the two-yard line, and they followed it with an eight-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown from Jackson Arnold to Bauer Sharp.

Finley’s game plan centered around Arnold booting outside the pocket for easy throws and opportunities to pick chunk yards with his legs, but the biggest change and impact was in the running game. The Sooners ran the ball for 125 times while averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and it was Arnold and Jovantae Barnes doing the damage. They leaned heavily on the running game, attempting 30 runs on their 43 first-half plays. It was completely unexpected given the Sooners had averaged 1.9 yards per carry and 77 yards per game in conference play.

It wasn’t all perfect. The Sooners failed to pick up a fourth-and-1 from inside the two-yard line on the opening drive, which proved pivotal. But the Sooners finished the first half with 235 total yards — they hadn’t surpassed 291 yards in an SEC game — while averaging 5.5 yards per play. They picked 16 first downs and converted seven of nine third-down attempts.

Oh, and they led 14-10 at halftime.