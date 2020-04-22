With the NFL draft little more than a day away it's time to take a look at each prospect who has a chance to take part in the 2020 draft. The Sooners run the gambit of potential top 10 picks along with some who will be hoping to sneak into the draft late on day three. Take a look as we break down what the Sooners are bringing with them to the NFL as well as where we think they might end up.

Neville Gallimore

What the NFL is Getting: One of the most explosive defensive tackles to come out of college football in the last few years. Gallimore has always felt like someone who could shoot gaps, attack passers and be a dynamic problem for any offense. In 2019 he started to put all of that talent to work and at times, notably Texas in early October, he flashed dominance. The Question Marks: Gallimore is a guy that has always been known as tremendously talented but until 2019 his production and talent were at odds with one another. The Verdict: Gallimore becomes a solid defensive lineman who has a lengthy career ahead of him. The Pick is in: With the 49th pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Pittsburgh Steelers select Neville Gallimore.

Jalen Hurts

What the NFL is Getting: The question seems so obvious but in some respects it depends on who you listen to. The things we know, they are getting a guy who is highly respected by two of the most respected coaching staffs in the country. You're also getting a quarterback who fits the growing modern mold of offering a dangerous weapon when he chooses to tuck the ball and run with it. Hurts is a highly capable runner and in the right system can mesh his abilities as a passer into a functional quarterback but is he a player that can fit any scheme? The Question Marks: Decision making and pass accuracy were an issue for Hurts, particularly during his time in Norman when he was asked to carry more of the offense. The Verdict: Hurts' verdict will rely so much on who drafts him but if he can get a job as as understudy, at least for now, he will be a solid addition to a franchise and learn the ropes under a similar, veteran, quarterback. The Pick is in: With the 64th pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Seattle Seahawks select Jalen Hurts.

Ceedee Lamb

What the NFL is Getting: One of the more complete receivers to come out in recent years. Lamb has elite hands, continues to develop as a route runner, and is as dangerous after the catch as any receiver in the class thanks to his agility and underrated strength. Lamb has seen his speed questioned at times but his 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine put that, largely, to rest. The Question Marks: Lamb has so many skills that it's knitpicking a bit but it's well known that he isn't an elite vertical threat due to having good but not elite speed. The Verdict: Lamb will be a multi-year pro bowler and could develop into one of the NFL's elite wide receivers in a few years time. The Pick is in: With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Denver Broncos select Ceedee Lamb.



Lee Morris

What the NFL is Getting: One of the more complete offensive players that Oklahoma has produced in recent years and a surprisingly good athlete. The other upside of Morris is that like a lot of other late round/undrafted free agent types he'll have the advantage of having been given at least something of a medical workup by NFL teams. The Question Marks: Morris is a bit of an interesting athlete but there is some real question of where he fits positionally in the NFL. The Verdict: Morris might get a cup of coffee in the NFL and could latch onto a practice squad or two. The Pick is in: Morris goes undrafted but is a quick pickup in the free agent market.

Parnell Motley

What the NFL is Getting: A guy who put together a senior season as good as any corner in recent memory in Norman. Motley shut down several top shelf receivers, including blanking potential first round pick Denzel Mims in the Big 12 title game. Motley isn't the biggest guy or the fastest guy but he's got a knack for being around the ball and finally saw his talent match up with his production this year. And as mentioned above he's a guy that NFL scouts actually got to have a look at in a real pre-draft setting. Something a lot of The Question Marks: If Motley had more tape like his last season, he'd be a guy wondering where he fit into day two but he has ample questions about where he fits based on considerable lackluster film in his first three years. The Verdict: Motley is a guy who could be a nice fit in the role of a nickel corner and after serving a few years as a special teams guy, could work out a role for himself in just such a job. The Pick is in: With the 223rd pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Jacksonville Jaguars select Parnell Motley.

Kenneth Murray