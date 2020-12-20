The 2020 season was once in great jeopardy and while several Sooners signees won't be playing until the spring, if at all, the number of Future Sooners who are in action are now the overwhelming majority of the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Sooners had a new signee join the group and went off for yet another big win for his nationally-ranked team. He was just one of several Sooners to see their season continue on as the playoffs heat up in Texas.

The Skinny: Bowman helped Ryan to a big 52-21 win over College Station. On the night he had two carries for 21 yards and four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns (9, 10). Next Week: Ryan (11-0) is meeting Longview in the third round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. WEEK 16 MVP

The Skinny: Ritter (4-4) ended their season in the semifinals of the Missouri class 3 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Byrd was part of an offensive line that helped lead the way to a 49-14 win over Skyline as Duncanville rushed for 157 yards. Next Week: Duncanville (8-1) is meeting Spring Westfield in the third round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Weatherford (8-1) ended their season n the second round of the Oklahoma class 4A playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Wise, along with the rest of Maryland, initially had their season canceled until next April due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Garland (4-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 6A division 1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Foster saw their season end 51-15 at the hands of one of the state's best teams, No. 4 Cedar Park. Jackson had four catches for 39 yards including a long of 31-yards. Next Week: Foster (8-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Johnson (9-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 4A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper seem to be hitting their stride by yet again crushing a playoff opponent, this time it was El Paso Horizon falling to Cooper, 69-20. Next Week: Cooper (9-1) is meeting Grapevine in the third round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Episcopal ended their season at 2-4. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Choctaw (10-3) ended their season as the state runner-up in the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Santa Fe (10-2) ended their season as the state runner-up of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Texas high ran into the first road block they couldn't clear in 2020, falling to Crosby 62-42. Next Week: Texas High (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Foundation Academy (9-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida Class 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.