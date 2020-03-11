A lot of times you hear about takeaways being part luck, but Grinch wasn’t buying that logic. It’s simple to him, it’s about making plays. The opportunities were there, he said, but OU didn’t always capitalize on them.

“It’s no different than saying we’re going to throw a bunch of touchdowns and then we don’t get it done. We take it very serious as a coaching staff that we failed and I’m in charge of it.”

“But that’s an alarming stat and it’s on me,” Grinch said. “Again, you lose a lot of credibility as a coach if you stand in front of you guys and stand in front of the team and stand in front of the unit and say we’re going to get takeaways and make a major emphasis of it and then you don’t get them.

So clearly the goal was not met, and Grinch said it starts with him.

The Sooners went 12-2 last season, but it had little to do with the takeaways. OU forced a mere 11 last season. If you went with Grinch’s system, the Sooners would have had at least 28 takeaways.

Last spring, all the rage regarding Grinch was his takeaway spiel. We all remember it. Two takeaways per game equates to at least a nine-win season.

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch met the media following the first spring practice Tuesday evening. Here are some of the highlights of the 20-minute session.

What Grinch said Tuesday, though, was very telling. Takeaways cannot be viewed as a bonus, as extra credit. That’s the mentality the staff has to work on from this point on.

“That’s not extra credit,” Grinch said. “I still think we feel that way. Then that’s on me. It’s not extra credit. It’s not a bonus point.

“It’s not, let’s knock the ball and if it works out and it happens to stick in my belly or stick in my hands then maybe I’ll catch it this time. Or maybe the running back will decide to drop the football. No, I’ve got to create it that way. In any event, we’re doing some things emphasis-wise that way. But we’ve got to create the mindset.”

Take No. 2: Who is the man in the middle?

There are a couple of pressing questions about the defense, but one major issue is in the middle. It’s not just the loss of Neville Gallimore, but it’s Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau.

You go from three incredibly experienced guys at tackle to counting on junior college transfers and hoping guys like Jordan Kelley and LaRon Stokes can emerge as difference makers.

“It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the ability to do it or he’s not going to have the opportunity but I’ll say this: the guy’s that contributed last year were the guys we felt could contribute last year,” Grinch said. “And believe me we wanted more guys to contribute.

“If you didn’t see their name in the stat book or you didn’t see them go in the game, there’s a reason that they didn’t. Not all cases were health related. Jordan Kelley, all those guys – LaRon Stokes has to be a better playmaker for us. I love LaRon and glad we had him but we need production. That’s not being negative that’s being real and he would tell you the exact same thing.”

The leap needs to be there for Stokes and Kelley, but there’s no doubt that OU needs Perrion Winfrey and Joshua Ellison to be hits in the juco department.

“The junior college guys you bring in, there's anticipation that they help you right away,” Grinch said. “Otherwise you sign a young guy and get him in your program for four years. We're just getting on the field with them, one day, no pads, all those things. There's a learning curve… But we've got high expectations for them. We'll see how the spring progresses.

Take No. 3: Welcome, Jamar Cain

Tuesday evening marked the first time Grinch was able to comment on the addition of Jamar Cain as OU’s defensive end and outside linebackers coach.

Grinch got his start with smaller schools, so if anybody understands the path Cain has taken to get to Norman, it’s Grinch.

“One of those guys I hadn't worked with,” Grinch said. “Several guys I trust in the business had worked with him in the past, and I heard nothing but real positives. From an interview standpoint, just thought he was a real good fit in every way.

“Guy's won at a national level. Some guys can balk at the FCS level, but you know, big time's where you're at — and you're expected to win every god dang game there at North Dakota State. That's that's obviously the expect expectation around this place… We're awfully excited. I mean, a good good fit for Oklahoma, good fit for our staff and our guys are excited to work with him.”

Plus one: Norwood still bringing that versatility

The Sooners lost five defensive players to torn ACL injuries last year. Included in that quintet is redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood.

Norwood suffered his setback the first week of preseason practice. He’s cleared, but he’s still got a long ways to go. Seems obvious, though, that Grinch is high on what Norwood brings to the table.

“It's one of those things where you're cleared,” Grinch said. “Cleared to being an elite football player or cleared to participate? He's out there with us, which is great. It's great to have him back out there.

He did a tremendous job last year trying to be a leader every way. He was in every meeting and in things he didn't need to be at as an injured guy, non-travel some of those things. I commend him on that. Did everything the right way from that standpoint.”

As a player, it’s the versatility that continues to stand out. Norwood could be the nickelback, a safety or a cornerback. Grinch said they’ll be smart with how they utilize his reps, but he’s expecting Norwood to make a splash.