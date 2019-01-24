KATY, Texas - Last week Katy Seven Lakes four-star EDGE David Ugwoegbu announced his commitment to Oklahoma. It was a decision that many had felt was coming since mid-December but his timing surprised many last week.

A big part of the timing of his decision came down to a meeting with newly hired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. After the two talked Ugwoegbu contacted Lincoln Riley and made the choice. He talked about all that went into that and how Grinch plans to deploy his unique talent.