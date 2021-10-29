 After a disappointing win at KU our name, image, likeness bonus baby Isaiah Thomas sits down to talk about fixing things
The Isaiah Thomas Show: How does this team get better?

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

With so much speculation about the defense, Isaiah Thomas wasn't going to miss out on another week's show. He and Carey Murdock sit down to have an honest discussion about the direction of the defense and how things get better. We also have some lighthearted discussions about Caleb Williams, Key Lawrence and how he sees things moving forward inside the OU locker room. Maybe our best and most honest edition of the Isaiah Thomas show heading into Texas Tech.

