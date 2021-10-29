The Isaiah Thomas Show: How does this team get better?
With so much speculation about the defense, Isaiah Thomas wasn't going to miss out on another week's show. He and Carey Murdock sit down to have an honest discussion about the direction of the defense and how things get better. We also have some lighthearted discussions about Caleb Williams, Key Lawrence and how he sees things moving forward inside the OU locker room. Maybe our best and most honest edition of the Isaiah Thomas show heading into Texas Tech.