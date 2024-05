Three-star defensive tackle Christian Evans won MVP honors earlier this month at the Under Armour Next camp in Baltimore, which led to a pair of new Power 4 offers.

However, Evans has long held offers from several other prestigious programs, and his recruitment is shaping up to be a four-team battle heading into official visit season, with a fifth school vying for a seat at the table. He'll take his first OV this weekend to North Carolina, and updated his recruitment for Rivals in advance of the trip to Chapel Hill.