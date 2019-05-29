It’s the stuff childhood dreams are made of, can’t write a better script. The local boy stays home and becomes the hometown hero. Except nobody told Cade Horton that’s how it’s supposed to go. The two-sport Norman (Okla.) High star took a little longer than some to realize that’s what he wanted, but he knows now it’s exactly what he’s expecting with the Sooners. Horton, a middle infielder and pitcher in baseball and quarterback in football, originally committed to play baseball for Ole Miss. As time wore on, though, Horton decided it might be better to stay home and flipped his commitment to Oklahoma with an opportunity to play both sports.

“It honestly just kind of popped up,” Horton said. “I always wanted to get away, to get away, to get away. But then when I started really building those relationships, I realized maybe I do want to stay home, too. It’s been fun going through the recruiting process and being the hometown kid is fun, too.” OU baseball had always been interested in Horton and head coach Skip Johnson had done a great job of trying to build that bond. Add in Lincoln Riley with football, and those wheels started turning before Horton made the news official in January. He’s still got another year as a 2020 prospect, but there’s no second-guessing this time around. He’s ready to be a Sooner.

Excited to announce that I have committed to The University Oklahoma to play both baseball and football! #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/H9eEqaedNj — Cade Horton (@cadehorton14) January 15, 2019

Playing quarterback and baseball at OU, hmm, sounds familiar. Remains to be seen whether Horton will have the success of former two-sport athletes Cody Thomas or Kyler Murray, but he’s eager to figure it all out.

“I’ve seen the previous people to do it have large success,” Horton said. “The coaches handle it as best as anybody could. That’s really what makes me believe that I can do it, too.” Horton is offered for baseball and as a preferred walk-on for football. He was able to visit OU football games this past season as a recruit and get familiar with the coaches. It all starts with Riley. “It’s really good,” Horton said. “He’s a straightforward guy who is always going to tell you exactly how it is.” Things are going pretty well for Horton, on the gridiron and on the diamond. Horton helped Norman football reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and the excitement level is high again for the Tigers program heading into 2019. Horton completed 117 of 234 passes for 1,919 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,009 yards on 114 attempts with 11 more scores. He had originally made his recruiting name in baseball, and there’s no doubt there was a bit of a target on his back. Everybody knew about Horton. “The numbers didn’t really show, but my performances were, for the most part, good,” Horton said. “We won more games this season. I’m never satisfied with my performance, but it went good.” Horton had a .400 batting average with a .529 on-base percentage and 11 doubles, five triples and four home runs with 28 stolen bases. On the mound, Horton went 6-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 69 strikeouts. With the Sooners, Horton is quick to say he’s encouraged by the direction of the program under Johnson, knowing he could be part of a special group.