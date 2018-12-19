Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back Jeremiah Criddell not only picked OU on Wednesday but has also elected to sign with the Sooners.

No doubt the Sooners are bringing in some good ones for #NewWave19, but there’s no issue at all in bringing one more.

Looking at Oklahoma’s 2019 class, there are a lot of boxes that have been checked. But the secondary appeared to still need some assistance.

Criddell, ranked No. 133 in the Rivals 250, was down to OU and Oregon with Florida State also playing a role in recent months.



It’s hard to state just how big of a victory this is for the Sooners. Criddell was committed to the Ducks from May until November. The catalyst for that was an official visit to Norman earlier that month where it then felt the Sooners were clearly the team to beat.

But once Criddell didn’t commit, things got interesting. Following two trips to Eugene in recent weeks, it sure looked like OU could be in that terrible runner-up position.

There was no guarantee Criddell was going to do anything Wednesday. He said Sunday night he would talk it over with his family, and if he felt like he was ready, he would make the move. Obviously, he felt ready.

Criddell has been a massive effort by defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks and head coach Lincoln Riley. Nobody has a clue what’s in store for OU’s current defensive coaches for the 2019 season and beyond, which makes it just a bit more impressive OU was able to come from behind and stave off the second attempt by the Ducks.

Criddell is somebody who can play anywhere in the secondary. He was used primarily as a safety at Mater Dei, but he could move to cornerback as well. That versatility is something OU has been recruiting a lot in the secondary, and he should be able to find a home.

The addition of Criddell gives OU four defensive backs (Jamal Morris, Woodi Washington, Jaden Davis) locked for the early signing period with all four being four-star prospects, but don’t be surprised if OU tries to add one more when February rolls around.