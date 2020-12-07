The 2020 season was once in great jeopardy and while several Sooners commitments won't be playing until the spring, if at all, the number of Future Sooners who are in action are now the overwhelming majority of the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Sooners had a pair of commitments chasing state titles this week while another pushed through into a historic spot, for his program, in the state semifinals. Take a look as another cemented a perfect regular season and a district title in this week's Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Bowman had one of his biggest game of the year with a 14 reception, 167 yard and one touchdown night in a 35-21 win over fellow state-ranked program, Frisco Lone Star. Next Week: Ryan (9-0) is Dallas Bryan Adams in the first round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. WEEK 14 MVP

The Skinny: Ritter (4-4) ended their season in the semifinals of the Missouri class 3 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Weatherford (8-1) ended their season n the second round of the Oklahoma class 4A playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Wise, along with the rest of Maryland, initially had their season canceled until next April due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hudson and Garland closed their regular season with a win over rival South Garland. Hudson had an interception on defense along with roughly five tackles and on offense he had six catches for 113 yards and a 29-yard touchdown in his team's 34-27 victory. Next Week: Garland (4-3) is traveling to Rockwall-Heath in the first round of the Texas 6A division 1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Foster, playing a late scheduled game with Klein Cain, didn't put out their best game of the season in a 56-24 loss. However, Jackson had one of his biggest nights in some time with eight catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns (60, 21), to go along with three carries for 15 yards. Next Week: Foster (7-2) is hosting Goose Creek Memorial in the first round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McCutchin and Johnson's defense weren't their usual dominant selves but were going against one of the state's most productive offenses. That said they did enough to secure a 59-54 win over Corpus Christi Miller and punching a ticket to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Next Week: Johnson (9-2) is meeting Lindale in the semifinals of the Texas 4A division one playoffs at George Turner stadium in Humble.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper crushed Wichita Falls 35-0. Next Week: Cooper (7-1) is hosting Ft. Worth Poly in the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Episcopal ended their season at 2-4. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mukes and Choctaw gave Bixby, winner of five of the six previous 6A division two state titles, all they could handle but in the end came up just short, 17-14. Mukes was part of a defense that held the mighty Spartans defense under 300 yards. Next Week: Choctaw (10-3) ended their season as the state runner-up in the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs.

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Shettron had a big 50-yard catch to set up Edmond Santa Fe for it's second touchdown of the game, unfortunately for Shettron and the Wolves, it was their final score as they fell to powerhouse Jenks 41-14. Next Week: Santa Fe (10-2) ended their season as the state runner-up of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Texas high dominated Whitehouse 51-21 and was helped by Smith with a tackle for loss and fumble recovery on the night. Next Week: Texas High (10-0) is hosting Montgomery Lake Creek in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Stutsman and Foundation came up short against the only team that topped them in the 2020 season. After getting drubbed in the first matchup, without Stutsman, Foundation bounced back better but still fell 28-14 to University Christian. Stutsman had at least three tackles including one for loss and a pair of touchdown catches (17, 26). Next Week: Foundation Academy (9-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida Class 2A playoffs.

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.