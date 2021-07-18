The Next 5-Star

Six months ago was when everything all started to change and the wheels were put in motion for Oklahoma’s 2023 class. It was exactly six months ago when Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson was offered by Oklahoma. Fast forward to Sunday, and Nelson becomes the latest five-star quarterback to commit to the Sooners and head coach Lincoln Riley. Indeed, the latest. Ever since Riley arrived at OU following the 2014 season, he has been able to recruit one elite quarterback after another. Narrowing the timeline even more, it’s hard to argue with what Riley has done since becoming head coach before the 2017 season. Nelson knows that, understands that, embraces that.



“I think the biggest thing for me was sitting back and watching his games,” Nelson told SoonerScoop.com. “Watching what he can do with the quarterback position, specifically. His offense is an exciting offense to watch, to play in. All those things excite me. That’s the guy I want to play for. Guys he has gotten in the league, done a great job of developing quarterbacks. That’s the dream for me.”

Nelson becomes the third five-star quarterback to pick OU since the 2019 class. Spencer Rattler was No. 13 overall for 2019. OU landed Caleb Williams at No. 5 overall for 2021. You can’t get much higher here with Nelson currently ranked No. 2 overall for the 2023 group. Riley doesn’t make a lot of quarterback offers per each class, and sure enough, Nelson is the lone offer for OU for 2023. The only one that was needed.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbG93biDwn6SvYXdheSBhbmQgYmxlc3NlZCDwn5mM8J+PviB0byBo YXZlIGVhcm5lZCBhbiBvZmZlciB0byBjb250aW51ZSBteSBlZHVjYXRpb24g IPCfkajwn4+94oCN8J+OkyBhbmQgcGxheSBmb290YmFsbCDwn4+IIGZyb20g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGluY29sblJpbGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBMaW5jb2xuUmlsZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Cb29tZXJTb29uZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb29tZXJTb29uZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Tb29uZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU29vbmVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JpZzEyP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmlnMTI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yRTVxNkkzM1E4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vckU1 cTZJMzNRODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDinKhNYWxhY2hpIE5lbHNvbuKcqCAo QE1hbGFjaGlOZWxzb245KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01hbGFjaGlOZWxzb245L3N0YXR1cy8xMzUxMzIxMTE4MTU4Njg4MjU5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==