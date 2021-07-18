The Next 5-Star
Six months ago was when everything all started to change and the wheels were put in motion for Oklahoma’s 2023 class.
It was exactly six months ago when Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson was offered by Oklahoma. Fast forward to Sunday, and Nelson becomes the latest five-star quarterback to commit to the Sooners and head coach Lincoln Riley.
Indeed, the latest. Ever since Riley arrived at OU following the 2014 season, he has been able to recruit one elite quarterback after another. Narrowing the timeline even more, it’s hard to argue with what Riley has done since becoming head coach before the 2017 season.
Nelson knows that, understands that, embraces that.
“I think the biggest thing for me was sitting back and watching his games,” Nelson told SoonerScoop.com. “Watching what he can do with the quarterback position, specifically. His offense is an exciting offense to watch, to play in. All those things excite me. That’s the guy I want to play for. Guys he has gotten in the league, done a great job of developing quarterbacks. That’s the dream for me.”
Nelson becomes the third five-star quarterback to pick OU since the 2019 class. Spencer Rattler was No. 13 overall for 2019. OU landed Caleb Williams at No. 5 overall for 2021. You can’t get much higher here with Nelson currently ranked No. 2 overall for the 2023 group.
Riley doesn’t make a lot of quarterback offers per each class, and sure enough, Nelson is the lone offer for OU for 2023. The only one that was needed.
It wasn’t an open-and-shut case just because of the offer, and no doubt COVID-19 has thrown recruiting things for a loop. Despite all the great communication, eventually, Nelson had to see the campus.
That occurred last month during the ChampUBBQ.
“I felt comfortable,” Nelson said. “I had never been on campus. That was the last step, getting on campus a month ago. It felt right.”
There’s just something about face-to-face interaction that cannot be accomplished via Zoom calls or texts or anything else.
“They laid it all out for me,” Nelson said. “How do you feel? Stuff like that. It was a good time out there. I had never been there before, so that was a good welcoming party.”
A welcoming party that basically included a who’s who of elite quarterbacks in the last 15 years. Former stars Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts all came back for the event.
Football is what Nelson knows, but getting the lowdown on the rest of the college experience was pivotal during the trip.
“It was valuable time, being able to talk with those guys,” Nelson said. “They’ve done it. They’ve done what I’m trying to do. Just picking their brain, not even about football. The school, the campus, those were the questions. They all answered them.
“That was the last step. Let’s do this.”
But, yea, the Riley effect is a pretty big deal, too.
“This is a cool thing to be a part of,” Nelson said. “All these guys have just sit back and let Lincoln take the wheel. Sitting in meetings and listening is just another level from what I’ve ever heard.”
Nelson becomes the second 2023 commitment of the weekend, joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian athlete Treyaun Webb, who announced Saturday and will be at running back.
OU has managed to accumulate a solid 2022 class without a quarterback, but there’s just a different feeling when you have that anchor, have that face of the class.
Webb is in. Nelson is in. They fully understand that it’s time to get to work.
“That’s part of the reason I wanted to commit early,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of guys on my list. I think we’re going to end up having the No. 1 overall class, for sure.
“I’m excited. This is an exciting time,” Nelson said. “We’re gonna make a run.”