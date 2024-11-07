Advertisement

OU notepad: Xavier Robinson, Eddy Pierre-Louis to redshirt

OU notepad: Xavier Robinson, Eddy Pierre-Louis to redshirt

It sounds like there's a plan for Pierre-Louis and Robinson.

 • Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Missouri press conference

WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Missouri press conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the local media prior to the Sooners' road tilt with Missouri

Video content
 • Parker Thune
Player grades: Sooners cruise past Lindenwood in season opener

Player grades: Sooners cruise past Lindenwood in season opener

Oklahoma takes down Lindenwood in the season opener

 • Brody Lusk
Oklahoma 93, Lindenwood 60: Takeaways from the season opener

Oklahoma 93, Lindenwood 60: Takeaways from the season opener

Takeaways and notes from the Sooners' 33-point win.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Scouting report: Missouri

Scouting report: Missouri

Oklahoma and Missouri isn't a "rivalry" game. But it's a game both fanbases have likely had circled.

 • Jesse Crittenden

Published Nov 7, 2024
The Oklahoma Drill: The Sooners can, and maybe should, beat Mizzou
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton talk with Kyle McAreavy from Mizzou Today to preview Saturday's game.

