OU notepad: Xavier Robinson, Eddy Pierre-Louis to redshirt
It sounds like there's a plan for Pierre-Louis and Robinson.
• Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Missouri press conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the local media prior to the Sooners' road tilt with Missouri
• Parker Thune
Player grades: Sooners cruise past Lindenwood in season opener
Oklahoma takes down Lindenwood in the season opener
• Brody Lusk
Oklahoma 93, Lindenwood 60: Takeaways from the season opener
Takeaways and notes from the Sooners' 33-point win.
• Jesse Crittenden
Scouting report: Missouri
Oklahoma and Missouri isn't a "rivalry" game. But it's a game both fanbases have likely had circled.
• Jesse Crittenden
The Oklahoma Drill: The Sooners can, and maybe should, beat Mizzou
Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton talk with Kyle McAreavy from Mizzou Today to preview Saturday's game.
