EULESS, Texas - Oklahoma's 2019 recruiting was already off to a fast start thanks, in no small part, to the commitment of Rivals100 wide receiver Trejan Bridges. The class shot into the stratosphere thanks, again, in no small part to the Carrollton (Texas) Hebron product. The skilled receiver played a big role in Oklahoma's Red-White successes and predicted a big weekend even before it took place.

On Sunday at The Opening Dallas regional Bridges caught up with SCOOPHD about his soothsaying and had some more bold predictions to offer.