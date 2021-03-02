The Pancake Hunter
The commitment of Orange (Texas) West Orange-Stark's Demetrius Hunter, the nation's No. 2 center, is obviously a big win for the Sooners to try and reload along the offensive line. For quite some t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news