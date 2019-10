Oklahoma lost a commitment this week as well as saw one current commitment pick up a potential game-changing scholarship offer - so could this week be remembered as a particularly bad one for the 2020 class?

Well, maybe. But this week's SoonerScoop breaks down the situation at cornerback, how things are going with Edgerrin Cooper following his LSU offer, commitment predictions for the class based on all this info. All this and so much more in this week's SoonerScoop!

The Sooner Scoop - October 4, 2019