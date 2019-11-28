Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood defensive end Reggie Grimes becomes just that guy, making Thanksgiving a whole lot more thankful for OU fans with his commitment Thursday.

If you’ve been waiting for that commitment that lets you know Alex Grinch has arrived as a recruiting force at Oklahoma, your clock has hit zero.

yGrimes, ranked No. 42 in the Rivals 100 and No. 1 in the state of Tennessee, is the top-ranked defensive commitment for OU’s 2020 class and is a sign about what the Sooners’ on-field performance in 2019 could mean moving forward.



For months and months, Grimes’ pinned tweet featured a top six that didn’t include Oklahoma. And to be honest, even as late as September, it still felt like this was more of a curiosity thing than an actual legitimate possibility.

Things changed considerably when Grimes made the leap and took his official visit to Norman during OU’s dominating victory against West Virginia.

Initially, it looked like Grimes would land at Alabama. As time moved on, it became South Carolina as the popular pick. The last month felt like a battle between the Gamecocks and the Sooners, and the tenacity of Grinch and Calvin Thibodeaux carrying the day.

Grimes is the 19th commitment for OU’s #20Deep class, and it’s clear that this class is about to get defensive in a hurry as we get closer to early signing day.

OU landed the offensive stars early, but everybody knew it was going to take the Sooners showing their defensive improvement instead of telling about what recruits would say.

The proof has been in the pudding with OU’s defense ranked No. 31 in the country and the No. 1-ranked defense in the Big 12.

With adding Burlington (N.C.) Williams School linebacker Shane Whitter on Wednesday and now Grimes, those boxes are being checked off with the front seven. The success there can let Grinch and company focus on the secondary because Grimes gives OU an absolute statement among defensive lineman.

This will be the second consecutive class where OU has landed the top-ranked commitment in Tennessee. OU pulled off the feat for 2019 with defensive back Woodi Washington.