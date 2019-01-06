The Sooners Trio
Getting one five-star wide receiver is usually good enough for a recruiting class. Getting two is one heck of a feat that hasn’t been accomplished too often.Earning three? Unheard of, until now.Ell...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news