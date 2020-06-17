When you look back at the 2021 class, Portland (Ore.) Jefferson defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge could absolutely top that list.

Each year, it’s starting to feel like Oklahoma is getting one or two defensive linemen that the Sooners most likely would not have gotten in cycles past.

As OU keeps getting recruits like Rawlins-Kibonge, that’s how the Sooners can realistically narrow the gap between other programs known for their defense.



A three-star prospect, but there’s no question Rawlins-Kibonge was a top priority for OU, especially with first-year assistant coach Jamar Cain.

Cain, coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers, has already made a big-time splash by adding Rawlins-Kibonge and linebacker Clayton Smith in the last month. There was a thought Cain could help get OU back in the thick of things out west, and he’s already done that with Rawlins-Kibonge in Oregon.

There were a lot of offers for Rawlins-Kibonge, but once Stanford entered the mix, it felt like OU would be on the outside looking in. The Cardinal made their push, but the Sooners were still standing.

Rawlins-Kibonge had 74 tackles (28 for loss) with five sacks and a fumble recovery as a junior. Although he’s committed to OU for football, sources have said there’s a chance he could end up on the hardwood with Lon Kruger, too.

Rawlins-Kibonge was originally committed to Washington State to play basketball before his recruitment took off for football in the last year.

He was supposed to visit OU officially for spring game weekend, but obviously with COVID-19, that didn’t happen. The Sooners did knock it out of the park for his virtual visit, and OU will just have to wait for when Rawlins-Kibonge can eventually see Norman.