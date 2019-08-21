With every question answered, with every sly smile given, it becomes abundantly clear what Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is ready for – finally getting that next chapter going.

Deflecting any questions regarding Alabama, the former Crimson Tide quarterback is focused on what he can do for the Sooners in 2019, beginning next Sunday evening against Houston.

“Ready for the next step and ready to prepare for this season with this team,” said Hurts on Wednesday evening, his first media availability of OU’s preseason camp. “Said it before, I only get one chance with this group, only one chance, so we want to take advantage of it.”

Hurts announced his decision to transfer to OU in mid-January and was officially named the starting quarterback by head coach Lincoln Riley on Monday afternoon.

A tough competition, Hurts was able to beat out redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler not by experience, but by consistency and being better, said Riley.

The announcement in the books means we’re one step closer to the next phase of the Hurts saga officially being written.

“I think it’s been a ride. I’ve said it before in the past, this whole shebang, this story, whatever, this story is far from over with. I think the reality is I’m not the same quarterback I was as a freshman at Alabama, sophomore at Alabama, junior at Alabama.

“Ready to attack.”

OU players have gravitated toward Hurts, who has practically seen just about everything there is in college football and been in some of the most unique situations in the game. Pressure-filled, ups and downs, nothing has beaten him down.

Hurts said he’s the same guy he was back in Tuscaloosa. The same type of leader. Not everybody can do it, but he’s not afraid of being that guy once again.

“Well, you got to understand that everybody can't lead the tribe,” Hurts said. “It takes a special person to do that and I think people lead because their peers let them lead.

“They've accepted me and it's an honor, a huge honor, and I take it personal and I want to be the best version, best quarterback, best leader I can be for this team and hopefully we can make it a special year.”

It’s not a sign everything will be copacetic, but it was evident the work Hurts was putting in, for example, by staying after practice to work on things and continue to build the chemistry with the offensive players.

Hurts made a three-year career as a quarterback for the Tide known as much for his running as anything he did with his arm. The goal has been to show everybody what type of quarterback he can be under the tutelage of Riley.

How’s that going?

“I guess we’ll see Sept. 1,” Hurts said.

The confidence is there. The leadership is there. The countdown is on, checking off one box after another and getting closer and closer to seeing Hurts’ next chapter being written.