There are less than two months to National Signing Day and as such it's time to start taking real stock of the prospects still clearly in the Sooners plans. From some elite defensive lineman to some fast-rising names in the secondary there is plenty to keep track of and as we continue to update this group in the coming month and a half there figure to be plenty more additions and removals.

Official Visit: Yes - Oct. 14 Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Competition: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee Breakdown: Oklahoma's efforts with Akana have been considerable and constant and it's been meaningful in their recruitment of the big-time pass rusher from Utah. Akana has been very clear about his strong feelings about Brent Venables and the Sooners seem to be very real contenders here but he's also a kid that can be tough to read and several schools, including Texas, seem to have a strong chance.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Competition: Notre Dame, Clemson, Wake Forest Breakdown: Barnes will be an interesting recruitment to follow as he has voiced some concerns about whether Oklahoma will fit into his schedule. This is built largely on, in Barnes' words, the issue that they'd like him to visit unofficially before he visits officially. It's possible he'll choose to do so but feels unlikely.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Brandon Hall Competition: Notre Dame, Texas A&M Breakdown: Bowen's story is well known amongst Oklahoma recruiting at the moment but he's going to be one of the best national stories to follow in what seems like it will be a race that runs all the way to signing day. The interesting news that he is planning official visits to Michigan and Oregon - two schools that haven't seemed to have a real role in his recruitment for quite some time might lead one to believe that he's got a pretty clear picture of what his plan is as he has a few weekends that seem to be fliers as much as getting ton one of his three primary contenders yet again. Perhaps he just has enough info and now needs time to mull things over.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Competition: Oregon, Texas A&M Breakdown: Bowens has remained interested in Oklahoma for a while but it has always felt a bit peripheral. This feels like a race that will come down to his two long-time favorites - Oregon and Texas A&M.

Official Visit: Yes - June 3 Primary Recruiter: Joe Jon Finley Competition: Notre Dame Breakdown: This is another that is more 'of note' than a guy that feels like a serious Sooners target at the moment. Oklahoma has been a big fan of Greathouse since early on in his recruitment and has never really given up on his potential. Again, Greathouse seems very sincere in his Notre Dame commitment and this would take some dominoes to really fall in the Sooners direction for anything to come of it.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Competition: Virginia, Louisville Breakdown: Harrison just picked up his offer on Sunday night so it's a bit unclear just where things stand but it's hard to imagine a potential defensive back from South Carolina not having an interest in Brent Venables' pitch. Harrison has been getting a very real push from Virginia and their own former Clemson coordinator but can the Sooners convince him to go a bit farther from home?

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Todd Bates Competition: Texas A&M Breakdown: Let's be real, this one just won't seem to go away over the past few weeks. Hicks has played everything pretty close to the vest and everyone has already been fooled once, there's no point in getting too deep into the prognostication just yet. It feels like it's a matter of Hicks making a trip to Norman that is going to make this feel 'real' again. And as luck would have it he still has an official visit to Norman he has yet to use.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Brandon Hall Competition: Notre Dame, Breakdown: Hillman seems like a player that has really caught Oklahoma's eye and the Sooners have put a pretty serious press on him in the early going of the relationship. Now can that amount to more than just talk and can a visit come together? It definitely seems possible though his recent visit to Notre Dame definitely seems to have made a big impression.

Official Visit: Yes - Oct. 14 Primary Recruiter: Todd Bates Competition: Clemson, Michigan, Florida, Ohio State Breakdown: We're finally almost to the end with McDonald a player who has been so entertaining and enigmatic at the same time. McDonald has a close bond with Bates and has been very open to just how strongly he feels about the Sooners. And Oklahoma made this incredibly interesting but it still feels like, as of this moment, that Clemson is the betting favorite.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Competition: Miami, Michigan State Breakdown: This is one of the 'let's wait and see' type prospects in the class of 2023 for Oklahoma. They've never quite been put to bed in his recruitment though they've always felt like a peripheral possibility. Still though he has seen some talk of focus on Miami and Michigan State, two schools with considerable issues all of their own. Playing games on Saturdays has been a consistent problem for him getting out to take visits but maybe after the season is over the Sooners could get him to Norman at long last? It's a longshot but in this wild era of recruiting, crazier things have happened.