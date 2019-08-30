Oklahoma's first big official weekend since June is now upon us and Scoop offers plenty of insights into what is happening this weekend. Who could pick up offers, who might commit?

Beyond that could the Sooners be making a run at a former SEC commitment? What's happening with Oklahoma's two current cornerback commitments? This and a lot more in this week's SoonerScoop.

The Sooner Scoop - August 30, 2019

Not currently a member?

New users

Returning free users and past subscribers can sign in first, and start here.