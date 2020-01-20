Though Oklahoma's junior day with prospects from 2021 and 2022 drew a lot of the attention arguably Oklahoma's biggest visitor was Independence (Kan.) Independence C.C. defensive lineman Dre Butler . The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect, who was recently named the nation's No. 1 junior college prospect by Rivals was making his second trip to Norman.

However, due to his, then, recent arrival at Independence he wasn't able to interact with the Sooner staff.

That was an issue he rectified on his return trip.

"It was a lot different than the first trip, everything was good, I enjoyed myself. My mom enjoyed herself and my coach enjoyed his self," Butler explained. "I finally got to meet them, see everyone, just got to meet the coaches, see how they were around me, get to interact with them and see how they are.

"We talked about football, old NBA players, I loved it down there."

Being a Covington, Ga. native there is no question that Oklahoma had to work to sell his mother on the idea of her son playing in Norman. So how well did it go for Oklahoma?

"I don’t know, my mom, you know, my mom is just my mom. She loved it too. She loved the coaches, the weight training program and them talking about transforming me into a monster," he said.

But his mother wasn't the only piece of 'back home' that came along with Butler to Norman.

"My high school coach (came with me), (he is) my strength and conditioning coach, my recruiter, he is everything. I’ve known him for a long time, he has been a mentor to me for a long time," he said.

During that trip the Sooners were able to shower their lone official visitor with attention and were very clear on some of the high points of why Oklahoma could be the right choice for him.

"Basically they want me in the program. They showed me the different schemes that they run, the 3-4 to a 4-3, the slants, the stunts they run. They also indicated that the guys up front, they want the linemen to make the statement in the game. If you don’t have those interior guys and lineman that you need, that’s a game changer. They want those guys to decide the games really," Butler said.