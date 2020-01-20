They 'Wowed' Me
Though Oklahoma's junior day with prospects from 2021 and 2022 drew a lot of the attention arguably Oklahoma's biggest visitor was Independence (Kan.) Independence C.C. defensive lineman Dre Butler. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect, who was recently named the nation's No. 1 junior college prospect by Rivals was making his second trip to Norman.
However, due to his, then, recent arrival at Independence he wasn't able to interact with the Sooner staff.
That was an issue he rectified on his return trip.
"It was a lot different than the first trip, everything was good, I enjoyed myself. My mom enjoyed herself and my coach enjoyed his self," Butler explained. "I finally got to meet them, see everyone, just got to meet the coaches, see how they were around me, get to interact with them and see how they are.
"We talked about football, old NBA players, I loved it down there."
Being a Covington, Ga. native there is no question that Oklahoma had to work to sell his mother on the idea of her son playing in Norman. So how well did it go for Oklahoma?
"I don’t know, my mom, you know, my mom is just my mom. She loved it too. She loved the coaches, the weight training program and them talking about transforming me into a monster," he said.
But his mother wasn't the only piece of 'back home' that came along with Butler to Norman.
"My high school coach (came with me), (he is) my strength and conditioning coach, my recruiter, he is everything. I’ve known him for a long time, he has been a mentor to me for a long time," he said.
During that trip the Sooners were able to shower their lone official visitor with attention and were very clear on some of the high points of why Oklahoma could be the right choice for him.
"Basically they want me in the program. They showed me the different schemes that they run, the 3-4 to a 4-3, the slants, the stunts they run. They also indicated that the guys up front, they want the linemen to make the statement in the game. If you don’t have those interior guys and lineman that you need, that’s a game changer. They want those guys to decide the games really," Butler said.
And the kind of games they decide are national playoff performances against the best of the best. And as they explained to Butler they know he's the kind of player who can help them bridge the gap in late December and early January.
"We talked more about the scheme and how it works (but really) their expectations are higher. They told me they are ok with a championship but they want a natty," he said. "They’ve been conference champs and that’s cool and all but they want to get the national title."
Obviously Butler is aware of the last time Oklahoma was on the field and says the Sooners didn't shy away from the conversation about the growth they will still need.
"They told me a lot about it, they talked about it," he said.
And he made it clear that Big 12, SEC, or any other conference doesn't mean much to his decision process.
"It all comes down to where I’m going to feel comfortable, whether it’s the SEC, the Big 12, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about how I’m going to fit into the program and basically am I comfortable do I feel like this is home for me. Are the coaches genuine? Loving, (you know) stuff like that," he said.
Butler seems to be nearing a decision between Oklahoma, Auburn, where he'll visit this weekend, and Oregon where he'll visit on Jan. 31 but says that Maryland is still involved in the decision.
He'll have his signing ceremony on National Signing Day back in Covington, Ga. at Newton high school.
So with the Sooners putting their best foot forward, how did things go?
"It boosted Oklahoma, I like them. You go into the visit a little skeptical, you never know how it’s going to turn out but they actually wowed me."