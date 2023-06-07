OKLAHOMA CITY — The path to a third straight national championship for Oklahoma ends with Florida State.

The two teams begin their best-of-three Championship Series at 7 p.m. today (ESPN) in Oklahoma City. It’s a rematch of the 2021 final, when the Sooners bested the Seminoles in three games.

The last time these teams met was in March at Marita Hynes Field. The Seminoles took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth before the Sooners scored two runs in the bottom of the frame, winning 5-4 in a tightly-contested game.

But OU coach Patty Gasso said the Sooners can’t reflect too much on that previous meeting.

“It was a good matchup,” Gasso said during Wednesday’s availability. “It was good for fans if you were watching. They're very well coached. They're hard working. They have some returners who have been through this. So they're very similar to us.

“Am I surprised that we're both here? No. But they're very similar. But we're a different team than we were in March, as are they. So we're familiar with names and their style, but we've got to go back to the drawing board like we haven't seen them before.”

As the Sooners prepare for their final games of the season, here’s an overview of Florida State and a few things to watch: