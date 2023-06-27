Iowa State did everything short of naming its stadium after Xavier Robinson. Notre Dame flirted briefly with the three-star RB from Midwest City. Oklahoma State positioned itself to receive Robinson's final official visit as his recruitment wound down. But in the end, Oklahoma couldn't be denied in the battle for Robinson, who announced his commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday evening at Carl Albert High School. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound back thus becomes the ninth commit of the 2024 cycle for Oklahoma, and the first from within state lines.

Xavier Robinson while on his official visit to Oklahoma (OU Athletics)

"Committing to OU means a ton to me," Robinson told OUInsider shortly before going public with his pledge. "I get to carry on a legacy with my papa playing another sport there, and it just fits me. It fits my family too. My mom has always loved OU. And when you add the academics, the culture and program vibes, it’s just always been that perfect fit." Though Oklahoma was the choice in the end, it wasn't always a given that Robinson would wear the crimson and cream. As a junior at Carl Albert in the fall of 2022, he racked up 2,594 rushing yards and over 40 total touchdowns, which led to interest from numerous FBS schools once the Titans wrapped up a 5A state title. However, one program was far ahead of the curve in pursuing Robinson, and that was Iowa State. The Cyclones extended an offer in mid-October, over two months before any other FBS school gave Robinson a scholarship opportunity. By the time Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and a myriad of other suitors entered the picture, Robinson had already developed deep relationships with members of the Iowa State staff. For most of the spring, the Cyclones remained neck-and-neck with the Sooners in the race for his pledge.

Xavier Robinson while on his Iowa State official visit