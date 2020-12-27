The 2020 season was once in great jeopardy and while several Sooners signees won't be playing until the spring, if at all, the number of Future Sooners who are in action are now the overwhelming majority of the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Sooners had a new signee join the group and went off for yet another big win for his nationally-ranked team. He was just one of three Sooners to see their season continue on as the playoffs head to the final eight in Texas.

The Skinny: Bowman and the Raiders kept marching with nine catches for 64 yards and helped a defense that allowed just 122 yard to Longview as Ryan downed the Lobos 27-9. Next Week: Ryan (12-0) is meeting Highland Park in the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Ritter (4-4) ended their season in the semifinals of the Missouri class 3 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Byrd was part of an offensive line that yet again dominated the game as Duncanville crushed Houston area power Spring Westfield, 56-0. Next Week: Duncanville (10-1) is meeting DeSoto in the quarterfinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Weatherford (8-1) ended their season n the second round of the Oklahoma class 4A playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Wise, along with the rest of Maryland, initially had their season canceled until next April due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Garland (4-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 6A division 1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Foster (8-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Johnson (9-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 4A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper had won a few games with big point totals but this weekend it was the return of their stingy defense that helped to a 22-19 win over Grapevine. On the night McKinzie had a sack and even had two carries on offense for six yards. Next Week: Cooper (10-1) is meeting Wichita Falls Rider in the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. WEEK 17 MVP

The Skinny: Episcopal ended their season at 2-4. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Choctaw (10-3) ended their season as the state runner-up in the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Santa Fe (10-2) ended their season as the state runner-up of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Texas High (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Foundation Academy (9-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida Class 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.