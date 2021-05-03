Rivals250 prospect Derrick Moore doesn’t give much away about his recruitment but the defensive end out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances did say that there are three teams that have separated themselves from the rest of the programs in pursuit of his commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Right now, I don't really have a top three,” Moore said. “The schools showing me the most love are Ohio State, Penn State, and Oklahoma.” Ohio State- “Coach Larry Johnson is a great guy,” he said. “Him and coach Day are great guys. They show a lot of love. I haven't set up an official visit there yet.”

Penn State- “I have a good relationship with pretty much everyone there,” said Moore. “Coach Scott, coach Franklin, and everybody. I deal mostly with Deion Barnes. He knows where most of us come from and he's been through a lot of the same stuff. We connect and have a good bond. I'm trying to set up an official visit for the White Out game.”

Oklahoma- “They show me a lot of love,” he said. “Coach Riley, coach Cain, and everybody has been showing me a lot of love. Without even being there, it already feels like home. I've got an official visit set up there in September.”

RIVALS' REACTION...