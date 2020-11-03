To NFL or Not to NFL?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's time for our weekly board chat where Scoopers can get all of their questions, no matter how in-depth answered. This week a common theme of questioning is just how likely the Sooners are to ret...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news