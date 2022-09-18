Tons of Talent in Katy
KATY, Texas – There’s no denying that if you’re at a Katy Paetow game your focus is likely to be centered on five-star defensive lineman David Hicks. The nation’s No. 13 overall player demands not only the attention of onlookers but that of opposing blockers and offensive coordinators all the same.
And on Thursday night that opposing offense was that of district rival Mayde Creek, a considerably talented roster all it's own.
Hicks, the nation's No. 1 strongside defensive end, along with fellow standout defensive lineman Loghan Thomas, was clearly a huge part of the plan for Mayde who got the ball out of quarterback Carldell Beard's hands as quickly as possible.
And with that plan in place Hicks wasn't able to log a lot of impressive numbers but he was a frequent disruption and forced a lot of attention from Mayde Creek's blockers.
Hicks seems to have trimmed up a bit over the summer and looks more explosive than the last time SoonerScoop.com saw him workout - the Dallas Under Armour camp in the spring. Along with that quickness he continues to look so far advanced compared to many of his peers with the way he uses his hands and keeps blockers away from his body.
What's interesting about the big defensive lineman is a question of how he'll fit into the college game. In some schemes he could play at his listed strongside defensive end but it's hard to ignore the elite potential that seems to exist at defensive tackle.
Hicks impressive frame, good length, and natural quickness could make for a truly dangerous pass-rushing three-technique. Add in that he still has room to grow into his frame and become a player who's equally problematic as an interior run defender.
Thomas is a very different type of prospect who is incredibly long and still filling out. But at times he flashed his burst on the corner and has the look of a player who could have a lot of upside as he continues to fill out his frame.
But even with these two high-end pass rushers on the same field the Paetow-Mayde Creek game still had plenty more talent to see.
NOTES:
*One of the most impressive players on hand was undoubtedly Rivals250 cornerback Tay'Shawn Wilson. He's impressively built and though a bit undersized he has very real explosion. He has the look of another outstanding evaluation by Baylor.
*Speaking of impressive Mayde defensive backs, a guy who has an impressive frame and who made some solid plays on both sides of the ball is 2025 safety target Zaylen Cormier. He showed some physicality in the run game and quick feet working as a receiver. He's going to be a very interesting prospect in Katy ISD.
*The second highest rated player on the field is Hicks' teammate, 2025 cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway. He's still filling out his frame but he's got easy change of direction and can turn and run naturally in coverage. He's an ultra-promising young defender who could be another great defender from the Houston area.
*For all of these well known prospect, one that really caught the attention of multiple onlookers is 2023 defensive back CJ Johnson of Paetow. He's a long and impressive defender. He is a player that could be quite dangerous depending on what type of scheme is put to use in. But still a player with his size and speed combination has far too much ability to go under appreciated.