And on Thursday night that opposing offense was that of district rival Mayde Creek, a considerably talented roster all it's own.

KATY, Texas – There’s no denying that if you’re at a Katy Paetow game your focus is likely to be centered on five-star defensive lineman David Hicks . The nation’s No. 13 overall player demands not only the attention of onlookers but that of opposing blockers and offensive coordinators all the same.

Hicks, the nation's No. 1 strongside defensive end, along with fellow standout defensive lineman Loghan Thomas, was clearly a huge part of the plan for Mayde who got the ball out of quarterback Carldell Beard's hands as quickly as possible.

And with that plan in place Hicks wasn't able to log a lot of impressive numbers but he was a frequent disruption and forced a lot of attention from Mayde Creek's blockers.

Hicks seems to have trimmed up a bit over the summer and looks more explosive than the last time SoonerScoop.com saw him workout - the Dallas Under Armour camp in the spring. Along with that quickness he continues to look so far advanced compared to many of his peers with the way he uses his hands and keeps blockers away from his body.

What's interesting about the big defensive lineman is a question of how he'll fit into the college game. In some schemes he could play at his listed strongside defensive end but it's hard to ignore the elite potential that seems to exist at defensive tackle.

Hicks impressive frame, good length, and natural quickness could make for a truly dangerous pass-rushing three-technique. Add in that he still has room to grow into his frame and become a player who's equally problematic as an interior run defender.

Thomas is a very different type of prospect who is incredibly long and still filling out. But at times he flashed his burst on the corner and has the look of a player who could have a lot of upside as he continues to fill out his frame.

But even with these two high-end pass rushers on the same field the Paetow-Mayde Creek game still had plenty more talent to see.