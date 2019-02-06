When you sign 23 recruits during the early signing period, the traditional signing day on the first Wednesday of February just won’t have the same feeling.

That’s not a bad thing for Oklahoma, but it meant the Sooners were practically on the sidelines this time around. The work had already been done as the Sooners finish the 2019 class with their #NewWave19 class ranked No. 5 by Rivals.

It’s the third consecutive top-10 class for OU and the highest-ranked class since the 2005 group was No. 3, featuring names like DeMarcus Granger and Curtis Lofton, among others. Now we’ll see who are the names remembered in that same breath for 2019.

“It's a class that a lot of people worked really hard to put together and I think this is going to be a championship group that will help us continue to tackle all of the goals that we have here as a program,” said head coach Lincoln Riley in a press release.

Katy (Texas) Seven Lakes outside linebacker David Ugwoegbu committed to OU last month, and there was zero drama Wednesday morning. Ugwoegbu had his letter of intent in by 7:15 a.m. CDT, not even allowing any rumors to persist.