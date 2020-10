While many are excited about Oklahoma's 2021 chances in college football thanks, in no small part, to the waving of 2020 counting toward a player's eligibility clock. But with that ruling comes the negative, Oklahoma has to make some tough decisions in it's class of 2021. And in this week's WOKElahoma we break down what it could mean to a few key defensive positions.

WOKElahoma - October 21, 2020