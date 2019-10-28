News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tough Night for Star WR

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
@jlmccuistion
Editor

ROSENBERG, Texas - Richmond (Texas) Foster has fallen in five games over the last 364 days. Three of those games have come at the hands of district rival Pearland Shadow Creek with an average scori...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}