Trace Ford emerging for OU's defense in 'hybrid' role

NORMAN — Trace Ford had largely been pigeon-holed through the first five years of his career. Heading into his sixth season, and second at OU, he was largely expected to play his familiar role as a reserve defensive end who specializes in pass rushing
But Ford always had a feeling he could handle more responsibility.
"They don't think I can guard," Ford joked on Monday. "I tell them, 'I got it, just let me lock them up.'"
This season, he's proven he can.
Ford had still spent a lot of his time on the defensive line, but over the last couple of weeks he's been given some linebacker and coverage responsibilities — similar to the team's cheetah role. Of his 134 snaps, he's lined up 23 times as a linebacker in the box, five times in the slot corner and even once at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. Compare that to last season, when only six of his 334 snaps came away from the defensive line.
The Sooners have utilized him a variety of different ways, including as a pass rusher, a run stopper and as a defender in space. And over the last couple of weeks, the Sooners have gotten the best version out of Ford.
"It's great learning in the back seven, learning the defense back there," Ford said. "I'm used to being a defensive lineman where we've just got to know be fast, go that way. As a linebacker, you have to learn coverages and drops and just where you are doing. It's been a lot and it's been really fun to learn."
The advanced stats back that up. Through five weeks, he has the fourth-highest overall grade (78.8) and the team's second-best pass-rush grade (80.5). He had his best game as a Sooner against Tennessee, when he posted a 90.1 defensive grade and a 92.8 pass-rush grade.
That game included a strip sack, where he lined up upright off the line and quickly made his way to Tennessee quarterback Nico lamaleava.
Ford followed that up with another good performance against Auburn, logging a season-high 35 snaps while adding a sack and an overall grade of 75.1. His success has primarily come from playing at defensive end but he's been utilized as a coverage defender in 24 snaps this season, giving up just one reception for six yards. That versatility has been helpful, particularly with starting cheetah Kendel Dolby suffering an ankle injury against Tennessee.
But his utility and the Sooners' creativeness with Ford has also seemingly reinforced Ford's best strength as a pass rusher. Last season, Ford had 3.5 tackles for loss and zero sacks. This year, he has 3.0 TFLs and two sacks in 201 fewer snaps.
"He's done a nice job," OU coach Brent Venables said. "Trace is a guy who has played a lot of college football. He's explosive. He's really fast. He's got good instincts, can play the run, can play the pass. Shows that he has some good ability in space that'll serve him well in the future. To have that on tape. To be a hybrid kind of guy.
"But at the end of the day, he's a defensive end. He's got to be able to put his hand in the dirt. We're a four-man front team, and he's got to be able to do the things that we need him to do there. And he has done those things well. He's got to have his hand in the dirt, sometimes three-point, sometimes a two-point, sometimes a four-point. Every once in a while a six-point."
Ford is certainly going to be needed Saturday against Texas (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC). The top-ranked Longhorns are giving up just 1.0 sacks per game, which is tied for 17th nationally, and Texas has a pass-blocking grade of 92.4, which ranks first among all teams according to PFF.
He'll likely play a healthy dose of snaps, and the Sooners will need him to make an impact.
"He's got to be able to get dirty and see the gap and take on blockers at the first level of the defense that sets an edge, things like that," Venables said. "And he's shown that he can do that. So great versatility is what you've seen from him. I’m proud of Trace."
