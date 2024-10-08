Trace Ford emerging for OU's defense in 'hybrid' role

NORMAN — Trace Ford had largely been pigeon-holed through the first five years of his career. Heading into his sixth season, and second at OU, he was largely expected to play his familiar role as a reserve defensive end who specializes in pass rushing

But Ford always had a feeling he could handle more responsibility.

"They don't think I can guard," Ford joked on Monday. "I tell them, 'I got it, just let me lock them up.'"

This season, he's proven he can.

Ford had still spent a lot of his time on the defensive line, but over the last couple of weeks he's been given some linebacker and coverage responsibilities — similar to the team's cheetah role. Of his 134 snaps, he's lined up 23 times as a linebacker in the box, five times in the slot corner and even once at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. Compare that to last season, when only six of his 334 snaps came away from the defensive line.

The Sooners have utilized him a variety of different ways, including as a pass rusher, a run stopper and as a defender in space. And over the last couple of weeks, the Sooners have gotten the best version out of Ford.

"It's great learning in the back seven, learning the defense back there," Ford said. "I'm used to being a defensive lineman where we've just got to know be fast, go that way. As a linebacker, you have to learn coverages and drops and just where you are doing. It's been a lot and it's been really fun to learn."

The advanced stats back that up. Through five weeks, he has the fourth-highest overall grade (78.8) and the team's second-best pass-rush grade (80.5). He had his best game as a Sooner against Tennessee, when he posted a 90.1 defensive grade and a 92.8 pass-rush grade.

That game included a strip sack, where he lined up upright off the line and quickly made his way to Tennessee quarterback Nico lamaleava.