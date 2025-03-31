Trae Young named new assistant GM for Oklahoma men's basketball

He'll also assist with the evaluation of high school and transfer portal prospects, as well as helping negotiate player contracts and will also assist with university fundraising initiatives to help grow support for OU's men's basketball program.

As assistant GM, Young will "lend support in OU player personnel and strategic roster management planning, and will serve a critical role in helping build student-athletes' brands and maximizing their potential," according to a press release.

Young, a Norman native, spent one season as a Sooner in 2017-2018, averaging 27.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while leading the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament. Young led the country in points and assists, and was drafted with the fifth pick in the NBA Draft.

"In my new role, my focus is on helping contribute to OU's winning culture, working alongside the coaching staff and front office to bring in the right players to help us compete and succeed at the highest level."

"As someone who grew up in Norman and played at the University of Oklahoma, stepping into the role of assistant GM for OU Basketball is a huge honor," Young said in a statement. "This program has such a rich history, which I am fortunate to have been and continue to be a part of.

Trae Young has been named as assistant general manager for the men's basketball program, he announced on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday. He also announced that he's made a $1 million donation to the program.

"This is a really big day and incredibly exciting," OU coach Porter Moser said. "First, just a huge thank-you to Trae for the $1 million gift to our program. What an unbelievably gracious offering. It will be put to effective use as we continue on our path toward sustained high-level success. We are extraordinarily grateful for the generous contribution.

"Second, Trae's addition as assistant general manager is going to pay significant dividends for our program on multiple levels. He is a basketball junkie in so many ways. He's obviously one of the biggest and most recognizable on-court talents in the world, so he brings immediate credibility with younger players. But I can tell you that Trae also pays close attention to the national basketball landscape and is dialed in to all levels of the sport. His knowledge, coupled with his desire for our program to be the best it can be, will absolutely move us forward."

Young becomes the program's new assistant general manager just a few days after the Sooners' season ended in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost 66-59 to Connecticut in the Round of 64. This season marked the Sooners' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

This move also comes just a few weeks after Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry announced he had accepted a similar role with Davidson, his alma mater, to become the first active NBA player to take on a college administrative role.

""Trae is a son of Norman, Oklahoma, and he's given so much to our city and its people," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. "He has a strong affinity for this place and his commitment to ensuring our community is a thriving one is truly unmatched. He's also an OU legend who, in his time here and since, continues to achieve excellence both on and off the court.

"With this appointment, we're taking his commitment to Norman and to OU to the next level, dedicating our mutual support together to the success of our men's basketball program."

The Sooners finished the season with a 20-14 overall record and a 6-12 conference record in their debut SEC season. They head into another pivotal offseason that will likely include significant roster turnover. Key players like Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin and Kobe Elvis can graduate, while Jeremiah Fears is expected to declare for the NBA Draft.

"I think obviously today, the game has changed," Young said. "With NIL and college basketball, the way it's changed, I think it's the perfect time for guys to be more involved with the schools that helped them (become) who they were. I know for someone like Steph and me, we represent our schools off the court and in the locker room.

"Now to be able to represent it even more is going to be even more special."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!