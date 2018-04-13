Oklahoma learned what goes around comes around (again) as Allen (Texas) High five-star wide receiver Theo Wease has chosen the Sooners for the second time during his recruitment.

It’s getting harder and harder to be patient in the recruiting process. If you can pull it off, however, you’re often rewarded.

Wease made Sooner Nation go nuts this weekend, committing during his official visit in Norman. Wease originally committed at OU’s junior day nearly 14 months ago, Feb. 19, 2017.



When you watch Wease play and interact with other top recruits, you understand why any school wants him. Prospects gravitate toward his infectious, positive personality.

OU would have loved to have kept Wease committed these last 14 months to build its #NewWave19 class, but it’s all about the future and what Wease will help create moving forward.

Wease was offered Jan. 15, 2017, and actually attended both of OU’s junior days for that cycle. With that being so rare, you could sort of figure something was up when Wease committed with Richmond (Texas) Travis wide receiver Arjei Henderson at the second event.

Both were national names but both became can’t-miss prospects. As their profiles increased, it became more and more obvious an initial commitment wasn’t going to be enough.

Wease decommitted from OU on April 24, but the Sooners never backed away.

What OU has realized, especially in the last few years, is that if you don’t take it personal and continue to roll with the punches, the door is never closed.

The offers kept coming. The unofficial visits kept occurring for Wease, but OU was always solidly in the picture. The staff made him a priority, and as Wease allowed the process to play out, you knew the Sooners were going to be there in the end.

Multiple unofficial visits to OU followed where it looked as though the Sooners were in the driver’s seat until Texas A&M made a huge push.

The Aggies went in hard for Wease and Henderson. The arrival of Jimbo Fisher has sparked life in the program, but it’s not enough to sway either from Norman.

When Wease returned to OU once again for junior day two months ago, you could see the wheels turning. College Station was nice, but Norman is home.

It hasn’t hurt that one of Wease’s best friends, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron receiver Trejan Bridges, has been committed to OU since September. And lately, wherever you’ve seen Bridges, you’ve seen Wease.

Wease isn’t coming alone as Henderson also announced he’s back with the Sooners during his official visit this weekend, too.

The pieces have returned. The band is back together. You add them to Phoenix Pinnacle quarterback Spencer Rattler and Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian tight end Austin Stogner, and you have an incredible offensive nucleus for years to come.

There were some starts and stops when it comes to #NewWave19, but with Wease and Henderson back in the fold, it’s time to ride the wave.