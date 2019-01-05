Even if it had become the worst-kept secret in recruiting, the impact wasn’t lessened at all for Oklahoma and its fans. Because what’s better than two five-star wide receivers in one class? How about three? Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove receiver Jadon Haselwood let the world know he, too, is heading to OU, making the announcement Saturday afternoon at the All-American Bowl on NBC.

Haselwood, ranked No. 4 in the Rivals 100, joins Allen (Texas) High’s Theo Wease and Carrollton (Texas) Hebron’s Trejan Bridges as the first-ever three five-star receivers in one class in Rivals history. Ever. For as big of a national name as Haselwood has been throughout his high school career, you could make the argument the Sooners actually came in a little late, offering following his sophomore season.

Very blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma #Boomersooner ⭕🙌 pic.twitter.com/FPCCng7abI — Jadon Haselwood 🎱 ² (@jadon_haselwood) December 12, 2016

Two years later, give credit to the OU coaching staff, especially Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons, to constantly being in Haselwood’s ear and never throwing in the towel.

There was no reason to suggest, even as late as a month ago, that OU was going to be the destination for Haselwood. Georgia and Miami clearly appeared to be the schools in the driver’s seat. But the Sooners kept coming. As the days got closer and closer to the early signing period, the glimmer of hope started to become a lot more than that. And the day before the early signing period, boom, Riley let the world know he was about to sign the best receiver class in OU history.

Why wait until 7 AM, let’s get this started now-



👀 — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 19, 2018

Haselwood originally committed to Georgia in March 2017, but the Sooners kept plugging along. The ace in the hole had always been that Haselwood’s father, Jeremy Haselwood, attended OU. He didn’t play there, but he was a Sooner.

Haselwood remembers OU bringing that up back in this October 2017 interview. “Man, I don't know how they know about my dad going to Oklahoma, but they always bring that up when we talk,” Haselwood said. “It is kind of funny. They definitely try to use that. “I talk to them every week and we stay in touch a lot. They have been on me pretty hard for a while now. We are just getting to know each other and talking about different things. It is cool.” Haselwood made an unofficial visit to OU later that month. Though still committed to UGA, you got the feeling OU made a huge impression and was going to be around for the long haul. The 2019 class was the initial class to offer spring official visits, and Haselwood took advantage of that with his trip to Norman during the infamous spring game weekend. OU earned seven commits in three days. Not all seven signed with the Sooners, but the momentum could not be denied in adding names like Wease, Jamal Morris and more. The problem was OU already had three top-tier receiver commits, and although the Sooners were always going to keep that door open for Haselwood, you worried if making the push for him would disrupt the chemistry with the rest of the group. Haselwood decommitted from Georgia on Oct. 2, 2018, and the race was on. Miami and Tennessee made strong pushes. Auburn tried to get involved. It was a who’s who trying to gauge whether they could make a real case for Haselwood. The decommitment of Arjei Henderson (for the second time) changed the mentality. OU had Wease and Bridges, but it needed one more. The Sooners are losing two receivers to graduation (Myles Tease, Nick Basquine) and will lose at least two more to transfer (A.D. Miller) or entering the NFL Draft (Marquise Brown).

✍🏼✔️ — Jeremy Haselwood ⭐️ (@JeremyHaselwood) December 19, 2018