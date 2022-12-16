Oklahoma's pursuit of wide receivers in the transfer portal has been no secret but two prospects are headed to Norman this weekend. One of them is West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather who gave Oklahoma some trouble with the Mountaineers upset the Sooners in Morgantown in mid-November. SoonerScoop.com takes a look at what Prather brings to the table.

Career Stats: 20 career games, 64 receptions, 676 yards, and three touchdowns.

PFF Grade in 2022: 67.0

High: 89.8 - Baylor

Low: 41.5 - Iowa State

Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Kaden Prather is a guy who Oklahoma was involved with out of high school and is another player who can clearly see the need the Sooners have at the position. He also has familiarity with Jalil Farooq in Oklahoma's receiver room.

What's on Tape: A guy with a massive catch radius as one might expect from a player his size but Prather has nice feet that make him a batter route runner than one might expect. With his big frame he'd be an interesting vertical and red zone threat for Jeff Lebby's Sooners offense.