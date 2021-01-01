Defensive back Tre Norwood becomes the second Sooners member of the secondary to announce he’s leaving early and will enter the NFL Draft.

Something about an Oklahoma defensive back named Tre making a play at AT&T Stadium and leaving on a high note, it seems.

Norwood was initially a feel-good story for the Sooners in his return from injury for the 2020 season, but he became a lot more than that.

In the final six games, Norwood had five interceptions, and he capped that off with a pick-six TD on Heisman finalist Kyle Trask in OU’s 55-20 dismantling of Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday night.

“It's been a great journey. I tell people all the time, I wouldn't change,” said Norwood following the game about his journey. “Just being strong in my faith and knowing everything happens for a reason. Just trusting in above and putting my head down and working. Just being close, creating those bonds on and off the field, it's something that is special. So just being able to go throughout my journey of the past year and coming to this year.

“I mean, at the beginning of this year, we didn't know if we were going to have a season. So just seeing how everything happened from the beginning of the I mean, the pandemic, quarantine, everything, to us being able to come out and finish out 2020 with winning a bowl game, winning a championship, it says a lot about this team as a whole, just kind of like just kind of how we are. You know what I mean? We just put our head down and work each and every day.”

Norwood showed his versatility throughout the season, working at nickelback and working at safety. For the season, he had 23 tackles with the five interceptions and two pass breakups.

Norwood becomes the third Sooner to announce for the Draft, joining cornerback Tre Brown and center Creed Humphrey. Brown had his own magical moment at AT&T Stadium with his INT in the Big 12 championship and opted out of the bowl game.

The two Tre boys came in together for 2017 class and are leaving together as well.