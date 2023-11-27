That means this is the first time the Sooners have been ranked since Moser took over prior to the 2021-22 season.

After snagging wins over Iowa and USC last week, the Sooners are now ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Poll. That marks the Sooners' first appearance in the poll since March 8, 2021.

The Sooners are joined in the AP Poll by fellow Big 12 teams Kansas (No. 5), Baylor (No. 9) and Texas (No. 16).

The Sooners are currently 6-0 on the season, which included a pair of wins over the Hawkeyes and the Trojans last week at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. The Sooners defeated Iowa 79-67, limiting a Hawkeye offense that was fourth nationally in scoring coming into the game.

Against USC in the championship game, a back-and-forth affair was capped off by a game-winning tip-in from Otega Oweh to give the Sooners a 72-70 win. It's been that type of season for Oweh, who leads the team in scoring (15 points per game) and steals (14). The Sooners have also gotten huge contributions from transfer players Javian McCollum (13.3 points per game), John Hugley (11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Jalon Moore, who scored a game-high 18 points against Iowa.

The Sooners return to action against Arkansas Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. on Thursday at McCasland Field House for a students-only game. They'll then take on Providence on Dec. 5 at Lloyd Noble Center before matching up with Arkansas on Dec. 9 for the annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Here's the full AP Top-25 rankings:

1. Purdue

2. Arizona

3. Marquette

4. Connecticut

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Miami (FL)

9. Baylor

10. Tennessee

11. Gonzaga

12. Kentucky

13. Florida Atlantic

14. Texas A&M

15.Creighton

16. Texas

17. North Carolina

18. Villanova

19. BYU

20. Colorado State

21. Mississippi State

22. James Madison

23. Alabama

24. Illinois

25. Oklahoma