Tulsa Booker T. Washington guard Trey Phipps announced his commitment to OU on Thursday, less than two weeks removed from earning the Sooners offer.

The first piece to Oklahoma basketball’s 2020 class is now in as the Sooners get on the board by staying in the state.

Phipps, a three-star prospect, already had a reputation in the last couple of years as one of the best shooters in the 2020 class, but it went to a whole different level following his performances during his junior season with the Hornets and summer AAU showcase outings.

Originally committed to Tulsa in May 2018, Phipps announced last month his decommitment as his recruitment picked up considerably after his strong showings.

Phipps hasn’t been a stranger to OU basketball, making numerous unofficial visits, while his father, Conley, also played for the Sooners in the 1980s. The question was always whether the Sooners would ever make the leap with the sharpshooting guard.

As time has gone on and Phipps has continued excelling on all the big stages, OU felt comfortable in making the offer, and now the first commitment for 2020 is in the books.

Phipps was a huge reason Booker T. was able to win the state championship last season, and combined with five-star guard Bryce Thompson, gives the program the best one-two combo in the state. Phipps scored a career-high 42 points in the state championship final in March.