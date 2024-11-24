True freshman Eli Bowen stamps standout season against Alabama

Eli Bowen , as he has most of the season, heard the call. On the third play of the second half, the true freshman intercepted Jalen Milroe and returned it to the Alabama 14-yard line.

It was a meaningful challenge against Alabama, as the teams were tied at 3-3 after the first quarter. But it was also a challenge that was indicative of the season — the Sooners hadn't intercepted an opposing quarterback since Oct. 12 against Texas, and they had forced just three turnovers in their last four games.

The player who could force the first turnover would win a thousand bucks, courtesy of veteran linebacker Danny Stutsman .

Bowen's interception proved to be a sign of things to come, as the defense forced three second-half turnovers en route to a 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama.

One thousand dollars secured.

"It’s definitely something you dream about," Bowen said. "I froze for a second when I got it. I couldn’t believe that was the moment. That was crazy. Just a blessing.”

But Bowen did more than snag a crucial interception.

The true freshman was tasked with shadowing standout receiver Ryan Williams, who came into the game with 40 receptions for 767 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams finished with two receptions for 37 yards, with both marks falling well below his season averages. Without Williams' impact, the Alabama offense struggled — they finished with just 234 total yards, their lowest in a game since 2014, and had only 97 yards at halftime.

Bowen was targeted five times in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, and surrendered just one catch 30 yards. However, that reception was called back after Alabama was flagged for illegal touching.

Bowen finished the game playing all 63 snaps on defense, finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 72.2 — the third-highest mark on the team — while being one of just three OU defensive players to play every snap. In addition to the interception, he added three tackles.

“So proud of him," OU defensive coordinator Zac Alley said. "That was the gameplan, try to put him on (Williams) as often as we could, because that was their go-to... Eli did a great job, obviously coming up with the pick — I thought he was going to score on that one, too. He’s got to get better juke moves, like Kip. He had it down the sideline, man, just the development, the way he prepares.

"He doesn’t look anything like a freshman in anything he does. He’s already a pro, and it’s just exciting to see him continue to grow.”

It's been quite the story for Bowen, who didn't play the first two games of the season. In conference play, he's become an instrumental part of OU's defense. He's started the last six games for the Sooners, averaging nearly 62 snaps per game. According to PFF, he's allowed just 15 receptions for 114 yards on 30 targets, and he hasn't finished with a grade lower than 63.8.

He's quickly become the standout corner the Sooners have needed, and he's proven he can play on the biggest stages.

"He's a terrific young player that's got a great future," OU coach Brent Venables said. "And his best quality is, he's got a good list of qualities, but he's so humble. He's the same guy every day. He's incredibly talented, the moment's never too big for him. And just a great all-around teammate, and has matured beyond his years. So if he continues to do those things, he'll continue to have a great, great future. He's in a situation where we lost Gentry (Williams) at the beginning of the year, and then he's been a little bit bumped and bruised.

"And he's really helped make us a really good defense by his development, his rapid rise, and stepping up to the plate."