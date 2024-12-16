True freshman OL Eugene Brooks to seek a transfer

Eugene Brooks' career in Norman is over before it could really begin.

The true freshman offensive lineman intends to enter the transfer portal. If he applies for a redshirt, Brooks could have up to four years of eligibility remaining.

Brooks arrived in Norman with a ton of promise, rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals in the 2024 class. Along with Eddy Pierre-Louis, Isaiah Autry-Dent and Daniel Akinkunmi, there was hope that the incoming offensive linemen could develop into long-term answers at the position. But Brooks spent most of the season on the practice squad and didn't play in a single game in 2024.

Brooks becomes the third offensive lineman to hit the transfer portal, joining Geirean Hatchett and Josh Bates. The Sooners are expected to be active in the portal as they search for replacements on the offensive line.

The Las Vegas native is expected to generate plenty of interest on the open market.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!