It's time again to take stock of the in-state crop of talent for Oklahoma. The class of 2020 has reeled in numerous major offers and is well on its way to being a highly recruited bunch. And though there were many debates, unsurprisingly few were more notable than that of who would take home the state's top spot in the first Sooner State Rankings for the class. It was a battle of a pair of Tulsa area stars who have been well known since before they ended their freshman year of high school. The rankings on each prospect's player card is their Rivals.com ranking and while comparisons are made, they won't always matchup with our site's rankings.

1. Andrew Raym

Thoughts: This spot has, for a long time, felt like a foregone conclusion to some. Raym has been a dominant force for the current 6A-1 state champions since his freshman year and has only continued to develop since. Unlike so many guys who were so large at such a young age Raym has no issue with physicality and tends to love burying all comers. There is no prospect in the state who seems a safer bet in becoming a very, very good college football player. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 1 (1/23/19) Lowest: 1 (1/23/19)

2. Javian Hester

Thoughts: He may not be at the No. 1 spot but this may be the closest race in memory. Hester is a long and smooth receiver who is twitchy enough to make plenty of plays on the defensive side of the ball. While he is currently No. 2, Hester has a near unmatched upside thanks to his size, speed, and agility. Once his frame develops, the potential seems near limitless. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 2 (1/23/19) Lowest: 2 (1/23/19)

3. Brynden Walker

Thoughts: When the evaluation process started, this was not a player that was expected to be this high up on the list. Don't misunderstand we've always had a lot of respect for Walker's game but felt he was probably an hback type in the college game. However, after watching his junior film you seen the potential for an explosive edge rusher that with his great frame makes him incredibly intriguing to follow. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 3 (1/23/19) Lowest: 3 (1/23/19)

4. Sevion Morrison

Thoughts: There was no more fun story in the 2018 season than Morrison's rise from total obscurity into becoming one of the state's absolute best prospects. Morrison is more than just a feel good story though he has big-time speed and has the kind of physical frame that should hold up well in the college game. And whoever heard of a Tulsa Public Schools product becoming a huge running back recruit? Morrison just didn't take as long as his predecessor Josh Jacobs. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 4 (1/23/19) Lowest: 4 (1/23/19)

5. Duece Mayberry

Thoughts: Mayberry has stayed somewhat quiet compared to some of his classmates but his length and ability to drive on the ball are at a very high level. Look for him to be a player that picks up a lot of momentum as more coaches get a chance to size him up and see just how special he could be. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 5 (1/23/19) Lowest: 5 (1/23/19)

6. Myles Slusher

Thoughts: A year ago Slusher was seen as a cornerback but some but many felt his best future would be as a safety. He got his chance this year for the Tigers and was an incredibly reliable last line of defense for Broken Arrow. The talented defender is one of the state's more sure tacklers but is far more than just fundamentally sound, when he comes down hill, he does it with authority. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 6 (1/23/19) Lowest: 6 (1/23/19)

7. Dominic Richardson

Thoughts: Speaking of what a change a year can make, this time last year Richardson was coming off an ugly leg injury that had many wondering if he could return to his old form. He did so and more helping the Irish to another successful year and did so by showing some of that quickness and surprising change of direction. Richardson is also a far more powerful back than he usually gets credit for. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 7 (1/23/19) Lowest: 7 (1/23/19)

8. Blake Nowell

Thoughts: Nowell is one of the players that happens every year in the state - people are just starting to learn about the small town star. He mixes great size with the kind of long speed that you don't often see from players with his frame. His acceleration can lull people to sleep before they see him cut out of a break and separate from even the most athletic high school defensive backs. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 8 (1/23/19) Lowest: 8 (1/23/19)

9. Eli Russ

Thoughts: Russ is a dominant run blocker and like many of that nature, once he gets his hands on you, it's game over. Russ is more athletic than some might expect and once he trims up a little in Stillwater he has a chance to even stick at offensive tackle - though guard is likely his brightest future. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 9 (1/23/19) Lowest: 9 (1/23/19)

10. Daniel Hishaw

Thoughts: A prospect who exudes power in just about every clip of his film. Hishaw is overpowering when he runs the ball, he is violent when he is on defense, and even when he throws the ball for the Lions you see a frame that lends itself to running through the defense if he had so chosen. Looking for a clip to show more than just that power? Watch his winding touchdown run against Southmoore, hard to find better vision and footwork in this 2020 class. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 10 (1/23/19) Lowest: 10 (1/23/19)

11. Krishawn Brown

Thoughts: Brown is a guy who is all about potential. It's not that he isn't a playmaker for the Hornets now, he absolutely is. But he is still very lean and has a lot of room to fill out to fully develop his game and become a more complete player. Brown shows a willingness to be physical but once he has filled out he can be more than a player who shines outside the tackles. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 11 (1/23/19) Lowest: 11 (1/23/19)

12. Anthony Bland

Thoughts: Bland is another in-state receiver with great size and really does a nice job setting up his quarterback - who is also on this list - to aid Stillwater's dangerous vertical passing game. His speed isn't elite but he does do a nice job using his body to create the space he needs to operate. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 12 (1/23/19) Lowest: 12 (1/23/19)

13. Cole Thompson

Thoughts: Another one of the bigger surprises in this class. Thompson followed the current Tigers staff from Putnam City West to Norman and the staff has to be glad for it. Thompson closes like a missile and arrives with bad intentions when he does. It would be nice to see some more opportunity in pass defense but there can be no denying that Thompson is a potential difference maker. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 13 (1/23/19) Lowest: 13 (1/23/19)

14. Brennan Presley

Thoughts: Presley is as dangerous as any player in the state with the ball in his hands. He'll get knocked a bit for his size but don't let that stop schools from pursuing a player who has electric agility and the ability to change the flow of a game in a single snap - in all three phases. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 14 (1/23/19) Lowest: 14 (1/23/19)

15. Jacob Barrett

Thoughts: A player that has been talked about for a while now but Barrett deserves the attention. He is a fluid athlete who shows dangerous long speed and a great instinct to break on the ball. Much of his junior film shows him working at defensive back but his speed at receiver would be interesting to see. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 15 (1/23/19) Lowest: 15 (1/23/19)

16. Nikale Davis

Thoughts: Davis is without question the state's most well-versed pass rushers. When you've got an answer for his speed, Davis has a spin move. If you can actually react to that, he'll get physical with you. He isn't the biggest guy at defensive end and won't fit every scheme but as a 3-4 outside linebacker, it's not hard to see the potential. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 16 (1/23/19) Lowest: 16 (1/23/19)

17. Jayden Garner

Thoughts: One of the more physically impressive defenders in the state. Garner suffered an injury as a sophomore and as a junior was still finding his way back to full form. As he continues to work toward that pinnacle he'll have more chances to separate himself as one of the state's elite defensive backs. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 17 (1/23/19) Lowest: 17 (1/23/19)

18. Thomas Ivy

Thoughts: Another player that may get knocked a little for size but when you talk to those who have faced him they rave about Ivy's competitiveness and general style of play. He is twitchy and more than willing to get his hands on a receiver when needed. Don't look for him to be at Coweta in 2019. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 18 (1/23/19) Lowest: 18 (1/23/19)

19. Marcus Newton

Thoughts: Newton is a safety that is still finding his way in the weight room but man when you watch the guy play the safety position he is the kid of throwback that everyone likes to watch. Newton arrives with bad intentions but has the athleticism to be a playmaker in more than just run defense. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 19 (1/23/19) Lowest: 19 (1/23/19)

20. Isaiah Jacobs

Thoughts: Speaking of a throwback type of player, Jacobs loves to get physical and will lower his shoulder against any and all comers - including a few players on this very list. Jacobs hasn't quite flashed the home run speed as of yet but he is so well put together it's not hard to see schools getting excited as they come by this spring. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 20 (1/23/19) Lowest: 20 (1/23/19)

21. Zach Middleton

Thoughts: Middleton is a guy that we came in knowing little about but when you watch his tape the guy makes so many plays offensively while on defense he is making big hits all over the field. He is a dynamic athlete that may take some time to pick up steam but there is real potential here. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 21 (1/23/19) Lowest: 21 (1/23/19)

22. Jaden Mullin

Thoughts: Mullin, who has made the move across town from John Marshall to Millwood, is a physical presence at safety. At running back he is a downhill player but on defense he shows more versatility and more ability to battle some of the elite athletes he faced for the Bears. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 22 (1/23/19) Lowest: 22 (1/23/19)

23. Gunnar Gundy

Thoughts: A famous name has hit the list and though many would doubt Gundy's ranking and believe it has more to do with his name than his ability - in short, they'd be wrong. You'd be hard pressed to find a quarterback anywhere who throws with better touch outside the hashes. He has a great feel in the vertical passing game and gets everything he can out of his arm talent. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 23 (1/23/19) Lowest: 23 (1/23/19)

24. Eli Williams

Thoughts: Williams is a player that has a load of natural gifts but as a junior it is still somewhat coming together. Williams' length, athleticism, and overall frame make him incredibly interesting to follow but there is no denying there would be some interest in seeing him work some more on the defensive side of the ball. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 24 (1/23/19) Lowest: 24 (1/23/19)

25. Jaylen Moss

Thoughts: It didn't get a lot of notoriety but Moss's move from Victory Christian to Broken Arrow was a huge piece of the Tigers claiming their first state title in history. Moss is a more physical defensive lineman than his listed size might lead you to believe. Schools will be blocking to Broken Arrow this spring and they are sure to take note of him as time goes by. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 25 (1/23/19) Lowest: 25 (1/23/19)

26. Jacobi Johnson

Thoughts: Johnson has been discussed as a difference maker for the Bombers before he played his first varsity game and this season he did nothing to cause doubt of that assertion. Johnson is a long edge player who closes with some skill and who has so much growth still to go. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 26 (1/23/19) Lowest: 26 (1/23/19)

27. Daxton Foster

Thoughts: An out of left field inclusion in this list. Foster is an athletic offensive tackle who needs to find some more consistency but if he can do that he could be this year's offensive lineman who people get excited about way too late in the game relative to his talent. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 27 (12/XX/18) Lowest: 27 (12/XX/18)

28. Bo Estes

Thoughts: Estes has some of the best hands you'll see in the state of Oklahoma this year. Simply put, the guy catches everything. He is a flex tight end who'll have to find a specific role for himself but he has plenty of athletic ability to go with his hands. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 28 (1/23/19) Lowest: 28 (1/23/19)

29. Jason Lewis

Thoughts: Lewis is the latest intriguing lineman to come out of the John Marshall program. He has nice length, shows some ability to finish a block and can move his feet - there are things to like in his game. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 29 (1/23/19) Lowest: 29 (1/23/19)

30. Phillip Smitherman

Thoughts: Smitherman is a playmaking safety who will come up and play run but also makes plenty of plays with the ball is in the air for the Chargers. Smitherman is one to watch through camps and spring practices in the coming months. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 30 (1/23/19) Lowest: 30 (1/23/19)

31. Corey Wheeler

Thoughts: Wheeler is a long cornerback who doesn't have many chances to show his ability to turn and run on tape. With that exception he is an incredibly physical young defender - a surprising treat at his position. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 31 (1/23/19) Lowest: 31 (1/23/19)

32. Andrew Young

Thoughts: Young is yet another big play receiver in this class. He has a high quality quarterback and the two are on tape making one play after another. Young isn't as twitchy as some others but he accelerates very naturally and tends to run away from defenders. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 32 (1/23/19) Lowest: 32 (1/23/19)

33. Brock Borin

Thoughts: Borin is going to be a fun guy to watch as his recruitment goes along. He is a player that features as a tight end and shows off the hands for the position. However his frame seems more likely to end up as a hback or fullback type. If that happens, he may be limited in landing spots but he could be a good one. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 33 (1/23/19) Lowest: 33 (1/23/19)

34. Aaron Norment

Thoughts: Norment is a highly-skilled quarterback who gets written off sometimes as an 'athlete playing quarterback' but he is a quality passer. That said, his work in the run game can't be ignored and is a dangerous weapon. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 34 (1/23/19) Lowest: 34 (1/23/19)

35. Vaka Tuifua

Thoughts: It isn't often that you see a poly player in the state of Oklahoma. It's even less that you find one in tiny Poteau. That said, Tuifua is hugely disruptive and a powerful player at the point of attack. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 35 (1/23/19) Lowest: 35 (1/23/19)

36. James Stevenson

Thoughts: Stevenson is pair of a talented group of linebackers for the Wolves. He is a big-framed guy who shows some ability close in the run game. He is a guy the Scoop staff will want to watch closely this spring. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 36 (1/23/19) Lowest: 36 (1/23/19)

37. James Pruitt

Thoughts: Pruitt is the type of linebacker that offensive coordinators talk about every year when they talk about Jenks - just a hard-nosed, instinctive kid. Pruitt is physical and does a better job working outside the tackles than you'd expect. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 37 (1/23/19) Lowest: 37 (1/23/19)

38. Isaiah Butler

Thoughts: Butler is the latest Miller to crack the list after watching the Olsen brothers, Owen and Perry, shine for Jeremy Reed and co. Butler is a playmaking athlete on the perimeter who absolutely took over in a few contests for the Millers. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 38 (1/23/19) Lowest: 38 (1/23/19)

39. Cade Horton

Thoughts: One of the state's top quarterbacks, Horton does a bit of everything for the Tigers. Though his arm shows plenty of ability he is a capable athlete who can extend plays or even keep games alive with his own ability in the run game. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 39 (1/23/19) Lowest: 39 (1/23/19)

40. Kandon Williams