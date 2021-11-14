Tulsans Battle for MVP

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Bates helped lead a ground game that accumulated 403 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground - averaging 9-yards per carry on their way to a 56-3 demolition of Evergreen. Next Week: Durango (9-2) is hosting Longmont Mead in the quarterfinals of the Colorado 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Seguin ended their season at 4-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei got more of a run from Norco than they may have been expecting but downed the Cougars 42-14 in the first round of the playoffs. Next Week: Mater Dei (9-0) is traveling to Corona Centennial in the semifinals of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Brownlow-Dindy is recovering from an injury and it finally caught up to his team as Lakeland fell to Lake Gibson 24-20 to end their year. Next Week: Lakeland (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Florida 7A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Bixby was up 44-0 at the end of the first quarter and drowned Putnam City North 83-7. On the night Hasz had one 26-yard reception. Next Week: Bixby (11-0) is meeting Stillwater in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs at Langston University.

The Skinny: In the semifinals Helms helped the Thunderbirds jump to a 20-3 lead but Omaha Westside came roaring back to a 41-26 win. Next Week: West (10-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Nebraska Class A playoffs.

The Skinny: Hunter and West Orange-Stark capped off another run through district play, with consecutive win No. 61 as they downed Bridge City 42-0. Hunter helped lead a ground game that was at nearly 200 yards rushing on the night. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (9-1) is meeting Jasper in the second round of the 4A division two playoffs at Beaumont's ISD stadium.

The Skinny: Inniss and American Heritage started the playoffs with a 42-14 dismantling of Boynton Beach. Inniss, still playing quarterback for the Patriots, had a pair of deep touchdowns (62, 63). Next Week: American Heritage (6-3) is meeting Miami Central in the second round of the Florida 5A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos ran into mighty St. John Bosco and fell 62-38 but Lemon did plenty to help with a pair of touchdown catches (17, 13) but it just wasn't enough against the Braves. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: It's becoming a broken record of just how dominant this Carthage defense is, in a 35-0 win over Gatesville, Carthage allowed just 42 yards of offense rushing for just two yards on 25 carries. Next Week: Carthage (10-0) is hosting Hamshire-Fannett in the second round of the Texas 4A division two playoffs at Randall Reed stadium in New Caney, Texas on Thu., Nov. 18.

The Skinny: Aledo got their latest run toward a state playoff title with a 77-0 win over Dallas Hillcrest on a night when Llewellyn had a nine-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: Aledo (11-0) is meeting Frisco Liberty in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs at North Texas' Apogee stadium.

The Skinny: Much like his linebacker mate McKinzie's defense just continues to dominate all comers. This time allowing just 60 yards of offense and two, non-penalty, first downs as Cooper crushed Ft. Worth Southwest 42-0. Next Week: Cooper (10-1) is meeting El Paso Parkland in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Moore had the first touchdown of the game for Los Alamitos but came up short against national top 5 team St. John Bosco, 62-38. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances had the week off. Next Week: St. Frances (7-1) is traveling to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The Skinny: Nelson and Los Alamitos faced off against national top 5 powerhouse St. John Bosco and came up short 62-38. However as the score showed Nelson did plenty to impress on the night with four touchdown passes (79, 25, 17, 13). However, his defense just couldn't stop the mighty Braves and saw the Griffins end their season against one of the nation's best. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Hendrickson ended their season at 4-6. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Rowe went off for Union as he has 134 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries. He also had a 51-yard touchdown reception along with a pair of tackles and a pass break-up on defense. He helped get Union off to a big start in the playoffs with the first score of the game as the, newly-minted, Redhawks took out Yukon 59-24 in the first round of the playoffs. Next Week: Union (10-1) is meeting Broken Arrow in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-I playoffs at Owasso. WEEK 11 MVP

The Skinny: Sawchuk and Valor Christian had his most quiet night of the season with just five carries for 30 yards but it didn't matter as Valor Christian crushed Ft. Collins 52-2. Next Week: Valor Christian (11-0) is hosting Littleton Columbine in the second round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers just keep impressing people - this time downing the state's No. 2 team in 6A-II, Choctaw, 36-29. Next Week: Deer Creek (9-2) is meeting Sand Springs in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs at Yukon.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow got some serious revenge for an earlier 42-3 loss to Owasso with an impressive 42-41 victory for the Tigers. The matchup, which was a father-son head coaching battle of the Blankenships, saw Spears-Jennings accumulate three receptions for 22 yards but it was on defense he truly shined. Playing his future role in Norman Spears-Jennings had seven solo tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a pair of interceptions. Next Week: Broken Arrow (8-3) is meeting Tulsa Union in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-I playoffs.

The Skinny: Gorman and Taylor got a chance to avenge the loss, in 2019, to a team that ended Gorman's 10-year run as Nevada state champions. They did so in impressive fashion downing Liberty 35-14. Next Week: Gorman (11-1) is meeting Reno McQueen in the state championship of the Nevada class 5A Playoffs.

The Skinny: Webb and Trinity Christian had the week off. Next Week: Trinity Christian (6-4) is hosting St. John Paul II in the second round of the Florida 2A state playoffs.