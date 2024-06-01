After the transfer portal season concluded, the Sooners' staff immediately hit the road to watch various circuits such as EYBL (Nike), 3SSB (Adidas), and PRO16 (Puma). With the AAU basketball scene winding down in June, players are now looking to set up official visits in the upcoming month before things ramp back up again.

The staff has recently extended many new offers while also maintaining contact with longtime prospects. For the Sooners, two guards who have been dominating the EYBL circuit are looking to set up official visits in June.

Let's delve into more on both guards, which coaches are recruiting them, how they have been performing, and more.