Two Guys Do it All

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Durango is rolling at just the right time as they head to the playoffs as one of the favorites for a state title. This night they crushed Sand Creek 62-0. Durango wrapped up league play with a total scoreline of 212-0. Durango only had one non-scoring drive in the first half of this one and now gets ready for the playoffs. Next Week: Durango (8-2) is meeting Evergreen in the first round of the Colorado 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Brice and Seguin showed real signs of life in 2021 and ended on a strong note with a 35-13 win over Waco University to finish their season. Brice did a bit of everything going 2-2 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown along with 56 yards receiving on four receptions. He also had a 46-yard punt return for touchdown. Next Week: Seguin ended their season at 4-5.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei had the week off. Next Week: Mater Dei (8-0) is hosting Norco in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Brownlow-Dindy is recovering from an injury and though his Lakeland team missed him on Friday night they found a way against a good Lakewood team, 13-12. Next Week: Lakeland (9-1) is traveling to Lake Gibson in the first round of the Florida 7A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Bixby, in one of their biggest games of the year, was exemplary yet again crushing Booker T. 69-20. Hasz had a solid night but wasn't asked to a lot with three catches for roughly 28 yards. Next Week: Bixby (10-0) is hosting Putnam City North in the first round of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs.

The Skinny: In the quarterfinals Helms put on a big performance on both sides of the ball with three catches for 31 yards and a 14-yard touchdown as well as a 75-yard interception return on the defensive side of the ball. Next Week: West (10-1) is meeting Omaha Westside in the semifinals of the Nebraska Class A playoffs.

The Skinny: Hunter and West Orange-Stark capped off another run through district play, with consecutive win No. 61 as they downed Bridge City 42-0. Hunter helped lead a ground game that was at nearly 200 yards rushing on the night. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (8-1) is meeting La Marque in the first round of the 4A division two playoffs on Thu., Nov. 11 at New Caney's Randall Reed stadium.

The Skinny: Inniss and American Heritage had the week off. Next Week: American Heritage (5-3) is hosting Boynton Beach in the first round of the Florida 5A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos had the week off. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-1) is traveling to St. John Bosco in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Another week and another dominant defensive performance from Lewis and the Carthage defense this time they decimated Shepherd 56-0 capping a fifth straight perfect regular season. Next Week: Carthage (9-0) is hosting Gatesville in the first round of the Texas 4A division two playoffs at Athens.

The Skinny: Aledo crushed another district opponent, this time Cleburne, 77-7. Llewellyn had a 16-yard touchdown catch but didn't see extensive action in the blowout. Next Week: Aledo (10-0) is hosting Cleburne.

The Skinny: McKinzie and his fellow Cooper seniors capped off an undefeated career in district play as they downed Randall 48-0. McKinzie led a defense that surrendered just a 158 yards of offense on the night. Next Week: Cooper (9-1) is hosting Ft. Worth Southwest in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Thu., Oct. 11.

The Skinny: Moore and Los Alamitos had the week off. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-1) is traveling to St. John Bosco in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances got a quality 24-7 win over St. Thomas More. Next Week: St. Frances (7-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Nelson and Los Alamitos had the week off. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-1) is traveling to St. John Bosco in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

The Skinny: Hendrickson made a valiant effort but came up just short against rivals Pflugerville in a loss that kept them out of the playoffs. Roberts had four tackles, and one tackle for loss (four yards). Next Week: Hendrickson ended their season at 4-6.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union's defense continue to be one of the state's more dominant units this time putting down Edmond North 42-7. Next Week: Union (9-1) is hosting Yukon in the first round of the Oklahoma 6A-I playoffs.

The Skinny: Sawchuk and Valor Christian had a bye week. Next Week: Valor Christian (10-0) is hosting Ft. Collins in the first round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers capped off one of the most successful regular seasons in school history with a demolition of U.S. Grant 65-7. Next Week: Deer Creek (8-2) is traveling to Choctaw in the first round of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow just keeps putting together huge performances for the Tigers. This time with 80 yards receiving on just two catches, including a 71-yard completion. Defensively he had three solo tackles, a pass defended, and a forced fumble as Broken Arrow dominated Enid 55-7. Next Week: Broken Arrow (7-3) is hosting Broken Arrow in the first round of the Oklahoma 6A-I playoffs. WEEK 10 MVP

The Skinny: Even though not a single back had more than five carries Gorman saw seven different backs average 13.3 yards per carry amassing 252 yards on just 19 rushes. Not surprisingly they ran away from Henderson Foothill 63-6. Next Week: Gorman (10-1) is meeting Henderson Liberty in the regional finals of the Nevada 5A Southern Region Playoffs.

The Skinny: Webb had a weird regular season and he and Trinity Christian saw it end in rather weird fashion with 12 carries for 32 yards along with an 18-yard reception. But it wasn't enough as Trinity Christian fell to Tallahassee Lincoln 19-6. Next Week: Trinity Christian (6-4) has a bye week in the first round of the Florida 2A state playoffs.