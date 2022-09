LONGVIEW, Texas - It's no surprise to anyone who has followed East Texas high school football that the Longview Lobos have a loaded roster yet again. And while many know of recent Alabama commitment Jalen Hale, he's far from the only high-end prospect for John King's bunch. The Sooners have their eyes set on finding some more Lobos to head to Norman following the successful stints of Trent Williams and Malcolm Kelly.

Those players are current class of 2024 offers Willie Nelson and Taylor Tatum. SCOOPHD was on hand to see them recently and get a feel for the type of players Oklahoma is pursuing.