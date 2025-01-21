Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 21, 2025
Two priority WR targets dish on in-person visits from OU's Emmett Jones
circle avatar
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
Twitter
@ParkerThune
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Oklahoma staff is out on the trail making in-person visits to 2026 recruits, and the contact period has historically provided wide receivers coach Emmett Jones an opportunity to make strong impressions on his top targets. The Sooners have three early commits in the 2026 cycle thus far, but have yet to reel in a pledge from a wide receiver. However, they're trending strong with several elite wideouts in the Mid-South, including Kaufman (Texas) phenom Aljour Miles and Frisco (Texas) Lone Star stud Davian Groce.

But in the last 36 hours, Jones has made stops at the homes of two other high-priority prospects in Norman (Okla.) North WR Mason James and Rosharon (Texas) Iowa Colony WR Jayden Warren. In the aftermath, both prospects dished on their respective visits with Jones.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In