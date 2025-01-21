Two priority WR targets dish on in-person visits from OU's Emmett Jones

The Oklahoma staff is out on the trail making in-person visits to 2026 recruits, and the contact period has historically provided wide receivers coach Emmett Jones an opportunity to make strong impressions on his top targets. The Sooners have three early commits in the 2026 cycle thus far, but have yet to reel in a pledge from a wide receiver. However, they're trending strong with several elite wideouts in the Mid-South, including Kaufman (Texas) phenom Aljour Miles and Frisco (Texas) Lone Star stud Davian Groce.

But in the last 36 hours, Jones has made stops at the homes of two other high-priority prospects in Norman (Okla.) North WR Mason James and Rosharon (Texas) Iowa Colony WR Jayden Warren. In the aftermath, both prospects dished on their respective visits with Jones.